The Rev. John Jackman knew the congregation at Trinity Moravian had taken on a Sisyphian task last when they started buying up medical debt in order to forgive it.

But they did it anyway.

In increments of $10, $20 and $50, Trinity Moravian, though a nonprofit called RIP Medical Debt, managed last fall to buy nearly $1.2 in outstanding medical debt in Forsyth County that had been turned over to the secondary market-collection agencies.

And through that effort, every one of the 1,300 families being hounded by bill collectors — all of the secondary debt in Forsyth at the time got some breathing room.

Buoyed by that success, Trinity Moravian, through what members dubbed “The Debt Jubilee Project,” next took aim at the medical debt in Davidson County and other Triad counties after that.

“Davie, we’re looking at you next,” Jackman said after a ceremony last fall in which the paperwork for the Forsyth County debt was set alight. “By the time we get to Guilford County, we’ll start all over again with Forsyth. Unfortunately there’s no end to it.”

(Aside: Sisyphus was the Greek dude forced to push a boulder uphill for all eternity only to see it roll back down after reaching the top. Rinse and repeat. I know you knew that one, but it’s still early.)

This past Sunday, Trinity Moravian made good on its promise and held a second debt-burning ceremony to celebrate buying nearly $3.3 million in medical debt owed by 3,355 families, mainly Davidson County residents.

The Debt Jubilee Project, and others like it, works this way: Good-hearted folks pool their money, then reach out to RIP Medical Debt.

RIP, founded by a pair of former debt-collection executives, buys medical debt that’s offered to third-party collection agencies for pennies on the dollar.

RIP in turn sells it to such places as Trinity Moravian, whose members forgive the debt rather than, say, preying upon struggling families by using perfectly legal but perhaps morally bankrupt collection tactics.

It’s ingenious, really.

“We’re working with middle class and poor people,” Jackman said. “Not wealthy people who’ve reneged on their bills.”

It’s important to note that the Debt Jubilee Project is not in a position to help individuals with debt that health-care providers are still trying to collect. As much as they’d like to help, supporters say that’s financially impossible.

“Unfortunately, that’s dollar for dollar,” Jackman said. “We can only do it via the wholesale method.

Still, every little bit helps. And the $15,047 collected in three months at Trinity Moravian was able to wipe out $3.3 million in third-party debt.

One illness or accident can spell disaster for families barely keeping up. Paying the rent or a medical bill is a hell of a choice.

Churches and other service organizations aren’t the only ones shining a light on the issue, either.

A few thoughtful lawmakers are pushing a proposal called the “Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act” that would remove some medical debt from credit reports.

So far, it’s just paper. But talking about an issue sometimes provides a spark that leads to a cleansing fire.

Just ask the folks at Trinity Moravian who’ve now held two debt-burning ceremonies.

Handgun vs. Pogo stick

WINSTON-SALEM — A fight involving a Pogo stick being used as a weapon resulted in a shooting that officials determined was an act of self-defense, police said.

You read that correctly. A Pogo stick.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, the incident happened this way:

Patrol officers responded Tuesday afternoon to a reported shooting at 636 Stoney Glen Circle.

They located a shooter, but the victim had been taken to the emergency room.

An argument escalated into a physical confrontation during which police said Brittany Diana Nicole Little, 29, had “armed herself with a large metal ‘Pogo stick’ and charged the suspect, who had armed herself with a handgun.”

A 21-year-old woman shot Little in the chest in self-defense.

After consulting with the Forsyth County District Attorney’s Office, investigators decided that no charges were warranted.

The year ahead in Gate City

GREENSBORO —Continuing in a conga line of pontificating elected executives - think State of the Union and State of the State addresses by presidents and governors - Mayor Nancy Vaughan is scheduled this afternoon to give a “State of the City” address.

Herhonor will outline her vision for the Gate City, the challenges it faces still and areas that require additional work - and money.

Afterward, City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba will lead a panel discussion with local business executives about areas of common concern.

The State of the City is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. in Piedmont Hall.