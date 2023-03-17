Happy O'Friday. Something sartorially resplendent and green today.

All kidding aside - fear not, the puns and jokes will come in due time - there is seriousness of purpose in hearing again Dr. Gene Paschold’s story about the importance of colonoscopy as a diagnostic.

Paschold, an oncologist by trade, will tell anyone within earshot about why that particular test needs to be scheduled - and the appointment kept.

He learned the hard way.

Paschold, though he most certainly knew better, didn’t have his first colonoscopy right at age 50. Now 71, he dragged his feet and put it off for two years past the recommended age.

You know the old sayings about the mechanic’s car being in the worst shape or lawyers making the worst clients The same theories sometimes apply to physicians.

"I knew it was important, but I was busy," he said. "Then I came home one day, and my wife handed me a card with an appointment on it."

It doesn’t take a Mensa member to figure out what happened next.

This being Colon Cancer Awareness Month - a handy notice that popped up in the Novant mychart app made that clear- it seems an appropriate time for a public-service announcement.

The note also brought back a memory about making Paschold’s acquaintance to discuss a subject - colonoscopy - that often serves as the butt of wisecracks.

(All together now, just to get ‘em out of the way … I forgot to pay the bill for my colonoscopy, now I’m in arrears … Hey, doc, could you tell my wife that my head’s not up there? … and, just for today … What do you call an Irish proctologist? Colin O’Scopy.)

Moving along, as you’ve probably guessed, Paschold’s belated colonoscopy revealed that he had cancer.

Surgery obviously followed, and his doctor learned that cancer spread to Paschold’s lymph nodes.

Six months of chemotherapy followed that.

Despite the ordeal, to this day Paschold remains grateful to his wife for scheduling the colonoscopy and insisting that he follow through with it.

“I came home one day and she had the appointment card in her hand,” he said. “If I’d had (the colonoscopy) earlier I might have been able to avoid the chemotherapy. She literally saved my life.”

Statistics support his case. Paschold, after all, is a scientist and as a group, they’re big on empirical evidence.

About 150,000 cases are diagnosed each year and about a third of those patients end up dying.

But here’s the kicker.

“Almost all of them could be prevented,” Paschold said. “It's about the only cancer I know of - some of the breast (cancer) people argue the point - that can be prevented.”

So if you’re waiting around - or don’t relish the disgusting preparatory purge - remember Dr. Gene Paschold.

Pull your head out of the way and schedule the colonoscopy. The life you save might be your own.

And with the latest advances in anesthetics, once you get the prep out of the way, you won’t care how big the camera is - or where it goes.

Long awaited study

GREENSBORO - Any fool with a lawn chair, a handheld tally counter and a huge bottle of sunscreen can sit at an intersection and come up with a traffic count.

Figuring out what to do about it is another matter entirely.

Which is why Greensboro city officials have scheduled public meetings (and collecting online surveys) about the abomination that is the Battleground Avenue-Lawndale Drive-Westover Terrace axis of vehicular evil.

(Winston-Salem people, it’s not dissimilar to Hanes Mall Boulevard except that there are more neighborhoods nestled among it.

Anyhow, the first meeting is scheduled for March 27 at Guilford Park Presbyterian Church on Fernwood Drive.

Leave early, though. We hear traffic can be a problem.

Camera registry

WINSTON-SALEM - Kudos for the catch phrase: “Our newest recruits never blink.”

City officials, via social media, have rolled out through the Winston-Salem Police Department “Connect Winston-Salem” - a program that will link property owners’ security cameras with the city’s first responders.

The idea is that in the event of an emergency, cops and/or firefighters can get a first look at the situation through cameras installed on homes and businesses.

And if a crime has been committed, police will grab the footage to be used as evidence in case an arrest is made - statistically a longshot for most property crimes including burglaries and larcenies.

A website - connectwinstonsalem.org - indicates that 436 cameras have been registered and another 1,153 have been integrated so far.

On the one hand, it seems like a leap forward to use 21st technology to aid police.

But on the other, as indicated by public comments, some of us remain wary.

“How very Orwellian!,” wrote James Mitchell.

A second, posted by a man named Ray Kimel, is more nuanced. “Though security cameras are a good idea, if the goal of this program is to replace officers patrolling the city and attempting to identify criminals after the crime has happened, it’s not going to work.”

He’s right, of course. The city has a woeful shortage of working police and no amount of spy cameras can replace veteran beat cops.