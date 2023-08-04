Joyous Friday. It started foggy and could end that way when Gears and Guitars opens tonight.

Diane Samelak sounded harried, but that’s not terribly surprising.

As the executive director of Camp Carefree, a free, volunteer-run summer camp for children with chronic medical conditions, she’s found herself answering questions about … casinos.

Um. What?

That’s because the 38-year-old camp, nestled on 68 acres near U.S. 220 in Rockingham County, stands to get a very large, very noisy new neighbor if state legislators, as expected, approve casino gambling for North Carolina.

“Gambling is coming to the state,” she said. “The people seem to want it. At least the elected officials.”

She’s probably right about that.

In recent years, polls have shown softening resistance to legalized gambling in the state. A poll released by Elon University in June indicated that two-thirds of the state’s voters support the legalization of sports betting and similar majorities who disagree with the twin notions that sports betting creates unfair financial burdens on the poor and that legalizing gambling endorses something that’s morally wrong.

About that same time, a bill allowing betting on sports — and the creation of free-standing sports books in arenas, stadiums, racetracks and golf courses — became law.

So the next logical step, it would seem, is for the Legislature to permit developers to build a handful of “rural entertainment districts” — large-scale casino/hotel/restaurants complexes in economically distressed counties — mostly along the state line.

Counties such as, say, Rockingham. Which just so happens to border Danville, Va., a city on the Dan River that just opened in April a massive “temporary” casino.

“The gaming is already taking place in North Carolina, and gaming is taking place on the border of North Carolina that is pulling money out of North Carolina,” Senate president pro tem Phil Berger told reporters last week in discussing state budget negotiations.

Indeed, many days the parking lot outside the Danville casino is packed with cars and trucks bearing N.C. license tags.

And while all that was going on, a holding company with ties to the Cordish Cos., a major developer of casino and entertainment districts based in Maryland, asked the Rockingham County planning board to rezone 192 acres next to Camp Carefree.

The planning board turned it down, but the request has moved along to the county Board of Commissioners who can approve whatever they please regardless of the planning board’s decision.

So after years of toiling away in relative anonymity, Samelak has found herself standing alongside other casino opponents voicing her concern.

“Next to a kids’ camp is just not the right area,” she said. “We’ve been there for 38 years. We have 68 acres that serve kids with disabilities and illnesses who wouldn’t be able to have these experiences otherwise.”

Some of the camp’s neighbors agree. Online petitions that have attracted thousands to sign have cropped up in recent days.

Yard signs — the ultimate sign of organizing opposition — have sprouted in the county, and opportunistic politicians have reared their heads.

Sheriff Sam Page, a Republican who’s running for lieutenant governor, and former Congressman Mark Walker, a perennial gadfly candidate, turned up Tuesday night at a meeting of anti-casino forces.

(But being politicians, their message was oilier than that of Samelak and other neighbors. Both men said they opposed gambling on moral grounds, but called for a public referendum on the question rather than quashing it outright.)

Samelak, however, brooks no squirming in her opinions.

She believes there are other locations better suited for a casino. Perhaps near existing shopping centers in western Rockingham County.

Samelak isn’t naive. She’s seen studies which estimate that resort casinos in Rockingham, Anson and Nash counties could generate more than $1.6 billion annually in gross gaming revenue.

“We’re not going to win the fight over gambling,” she said, “but that’s not our fight.”

At first blush, dropping a massive “rural entertainment district” on top of a camp that has served sick children for generations seems like a bad public-relations move.

But even with advocates such as Diane Samelak fighting the good fight, don’t bet against it. Not with an annual payout of $1.6 billion — and tens of millions in tax revenue — at stake.

Less rambunctious Friday option

GREENSBORO — Winston-Salem boosters have been puffed up all week about the 10th annual Gears and Guitars Festival with good reason.

The festival, which features a weekend of free concerts and professional bike racing, will attract thousands of people downtown to happily leave a trail of dollar bills in bars, restaurants and food trucks.

And that’s a good thing. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t less rambunctious entertainment options elsewhere.

First Friday in downtown Greensboro is scheduled tonight in LeBauer Park and features a free, hand-on arts and crafts festival.

It may not be as flashy as packs of bike racers circling downtown Winston at speeds approaching 40 mph, but to each their own.

Variety, friends, is the spice of life. Having options, even at slower speeds, is a good thing.