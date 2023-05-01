Happy Monday. Especially for folks who like feeding one-armed bandits.

Not sure how this one sneaked up the way it did — myopia? TikTok? — but the state of Virginia is poised to snake a hand into North Carolina wallets.

Again.

Caesars Entertainment announced May 15 as an opening date for its temporary casino in Danville. It’ll be right on top of what the company is billing as its “permanent” Caesars Virginia resort.

If Virginia legislators, policy makers and prognosticators wagered correctly, the casino should pump more than $400 million into the local economy.

Directly across the state line — a mere 45 minutes north of Greensboro and an hour and 10 from Winston-Salem.

It’s so close that operators couldn’t resist slipping this nugget into its official statement: “Caesars Virginia has also become a member of the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce. Operating just 30 minutes north, the casino plans to also have an economic impact on the Triad.”

Management (wink, wink) surely meant tourism and employment with some of the estimated 400 jobs created by the temporary casino being filled by Triad residents.

But if gamblers whose cars bear “First in Flight” plates feel the need to pour cash into slots and Blackjack tables, so be it.

Economic impact indeed.

And tour buses will have a much easier time getting to Danville than, say, Cherokee — with less motion sickness. The roads in Jackson County are rather serpentine.

(Or so I hear. On the rare foray into the gambling abyss, I prefer to be the track next to railbirds playing the ponies. Back in the day, a nun taught our reading group that, all things being equal, bet on the jockey as much as the horse and pay attention to the surface. Some horses won’t run in mud.)

Anyhow, the news about Caesars is yet another example of Virginia turning to vice in order to boost its bottom line, pave roads and build something other than trailers on school grounds.

As has become tradition over more than a century, our neighbors to the north will do so with a heaping helping of North Carolina dollars.

To wit:

In 1909, a full 10 years before Prohibition became the law of the land, North Carolina got a head start by banning booze.

Bootleggers naturally headed north — alcohol remained legal in Virginia until the 18th Amendment was ratified — and spent more than $388.5 million in today’s dollars annually in each of those 10 years.

And after Prohibition was repealed, it took North Carolina a full two years to set up the flawed ABC system while Virginia counted tax money.

Next up was the lottery.

While the honorables in Raleigh dithered literally for years, lottery sales in Virginia routinely topped $1 billion annually. “We always estimated that 10 percent of the sales came from North Carolina,” John Hagerty, a spokesman for the Virginia lottery, told me years ago.

Indeed, in fiscal 2006 — the last year before North Carolina finally OK’d lottery sales — each of the top 10 retailers were on the state line. The leader was in Chesapeake; number two was The Lucky Horseshoe in Cana, Va., located on U.S. 52 a few hundred yards from Surry County.

Sometime soon, perhaps next year, Virginia is poised to become the first state in the South to sell legal weed for recreational use.

Studies bandied about during that debate indicated that Virginia’s tax haul from pot would approach $300 million a year. The three states that have sold legal marijuana the longest — Colorado, Oregon and Washington — have banked more than $1.3 billion in sales tax alone.

What’s all that mean?

Tens of thousands of North Carolinians will make the short drive across state lines for weed and flashing lights of 24/7 gambling in Danville.

And odds are, holier-than-thou elected officials in Raleigh will watch it happen.

Again.

It’s a time-honored Tarheel tradition.

Study bears watching

GREENSBORO — Academic studies and exercises, for this guy at least, generally amount to cocktail party conversation and trivia.

Hey, did you happen to see… (fill in the blank)?

The most recent example came Sunday in reading about an analysis by the state Commerce Department which determined that some 43.7 percent of all jobs in the Greensboro-High Point metro area are at risk of being eliminated by automation.

The western side of the Triad — west of K Vegas — was slightly better, but only just, as 41 percent of jobs are at risk of being lost to robots.

Yikes.

More so than a lot of analyses, this one bears watching as high-tech manufacturing jobs — a Toyota battery factory in Randolph County to name one — move into the region.