GREENSBORO - Watching video footage of a traffic stop that resulted in the shooting death of a 17-year-old by a Greensboro police officer will be difficult and disturbing.

But in many ways, it’s necessary to understand what we ask of police and the split second life-and-death decisions they sometimes make.

A Superior Court judge in Guilford County ruled Thursday that body cam footage of the traffic stop last August that led to the death of Nasanto Crenshaw will be released to the public no later than April 25.

District Attorney Avery Crump announced late last month that criminal charges against the officer were not warranted. Prosecutors surely reviewed the same footage about to be released as part of their investigation.

“After careful review, although tragic, the use of deadly force by Cpl. (M.L.) Sletten under these circumstances was justified,” a statement from Crump’s office read.

Sletten believed that Crenshaw, who was in a Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen, was trying to run him over and fired in self-defense, police have said. Crenshaw’s supporters maintain that he was trying to get away.

Detours and delays. Again.

WINSTON-SALEM - Stop me if you’ve heard this one before.

Contractors hired by the N.C Department of Transportation will close sections of Interstate 40 next week for … road work.

On April 10-12, one of two lanes on I-40 west from Highpoint Road to Interstate 74/U.S. 311 will shut down from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

And on April 11-12, the offramp from I-40 west to I-74/U.S. 311 east is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The official reason for the closures is to allow crews to work on road improvement and bridge preservation.

What commuters and locals know all too well is that it’s all tied it to the ongoing construction of the eastern leg of the Northern Beltway, ring road around Winston-Salem that really should have been completed decades ago.