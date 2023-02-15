Glad tidings on an ordinary Wednesday morning.

After a while, those rectangular Adopt-a-Street signs, scattered as they are around Winston-Salem roadsides, tend to become part of the landscape.

Their design, set against a silhouette of the city skyline, intentionally mimics street signs and their green, white and black color scheme looks meant to blend in.

Often Adopt-a-Street signs are affixed to utility poles or set in the ground near other ubiquitous signage - Speed limit, yield, pedestrian crossing - that most of us barely notice.

And when was the last time anyone noticed the names of individual sponsors? Other than members of civically minded service organizations willing to spend Saturday mornings bagging trash?

But one such sponsor tag line, on an Adopt-a-Street sign in the 1400 block of North Liberty Street is worth a second (or third) look: The Triad NC Socialist Rifle Association.

You don’t see that everyday.

Gun-loving socialist, on its face, seems like a classic oxymoron right up there with jumbo shrimp, old news and working vacation.

It has to be a joke, right? Somebody pulling a fast one on the good folks at Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful who operate the clean street program.

“Uh, no. They’re an active group,” said George Stilphen, the coordinator of Keep Winston-Salem Beautiful.

Stilphen, in charge of screening - and approving - applications isn’t in the business of turning away willing volunteers. He won’t allow personal feelings, political leanings, unintentional bias or an odd-sounding name interfere.

“Well, we wouldn’t approve an application from the Klu Klux Klan,” he said.

Stilphen did a quick check, learned that the Socialist Rifle Association is a recognized nonprofit organization active in at least a half dozen states and approved the application.

“Other than that, I know about as much about them as you do,” he said.

Which, at this point, isn’t much.

Leaders don’t use their legal names on their promotional material. They opt instead for first names or nicknames - Killashandra, for example, is listed as the national president of the group, which was founded in 2017 in Wichita, Kan. And so far, they’re not big on returning messages.

“We do not need to know your deadname if that’s your situation,” reads a FAQ section of its website dedicated to potential new members.

The Socialist Rifle Association, per its promotional material, proclaims itself a “social welfare organization dedicated to educating on and advocating for all aspects of self and community defense."

SRA bylaws takes that one step farther: “We recognize all aspects of self and community defense to include topics such as firearms, disaster relief, medicine, logistics, agriculture, general survival skills, and other pursuits necessary to unify and strengthen communities against the hardships of life under capitalism. We seek, advocate for, and advance an inclusive, safe, and healthy firearms culture in America to combat the toxic, right-wing, and exclusionary firearm culture in place today.”

OK, then.

On the upside, the Socialist Rifle Association has never fomented insurrection or attempted to kidnap a governor of a large Midwestern state.

So there’s that.

On the local level, ever since the Triad chapter of the Social Rifle Association adopted a stretch of North Liberty Street that can use all the help it can get, the SRA has indeed fulfilled its end of the deal.

“They’re out three or four times a year,” Stilphen said. “They do a good job.”

Medicaid vote possible

RALEIGH - Don’t look now but North Carolina at long last is inching ever so closer to expanding Medicaid - and by extension access to health care across the state.

The rules committee of the state House of Representatives is scheduled later this morning to vote on moving a bill that would expand Medicaid to the floor for debate and a vote which could happen as soon as this afternoon.

If approved, the bill has the potential to provide healthcare for as many as 600,000 North Carolinians who can’t afford private plans.

The state Senate, by the way, approved it in 2022. The hold-up in the House has nothing to do with cost, either. The federal government picks up the tab.

Rather, the objections are mostly over loosening unrelated (and some would say arbitrary) certificates of needs regulations that determine where health-care facilities can be built.

Kudos are due to state Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, who has pushed this for years.

Testing hours changed

WINSTON-SALEM - The Forsyth County Department of Public Health has changed the operating hours of its walkup COVID-19 testing program.

A state contractor offering tests at the health department at 799 N. Highland Ave. will now offer testing on Wednesdays only from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. No insurance or ID is necessary and tests are free.

Free at home test kits are still available at the health department and at Forsyth County library branches. Vaccines and booster shots are also available at the health department.

With widely available vaccines, improved treatments and COVID-19 seemingly a part of daily life - ever heard of a virus just going away once it’s traveled the globe? Perhaps some reduction in testing was inevitable.