Two Things ... Guns, raffles and public spending, a fast digest of items of interest to the Triad

Happy Thursday. We see you lurking over there, weekend. It won’t be long.

An old-school letter crossed the desk recently and promptly got buried under a small pile of season’s greeting cards.

We learned from an anonymous writer that supporters of a local high school, North Stokes, had organized a fundraising raffle with seven guns - pistols, rifles and a shotgun - as prizes.

“I am sickened. How is this okay?” the sender wrote.

We all know the names. Columbine, Newtown, Uvalde. It is sickening that more can’t be done to prevent such things.

Stronger background checks. Mandatory waiting periods. Restrictions and/or outright bans on items that need only be in the hands of infantry soldiers - high capacity magazines, body armor for openers.

But.

A closer look at the firearms offered as prizes in rural Stokes County, where hunting, fishing, sport shooting and gun ownership are a way of life, doesn’t show anything outrageous. Pistols suitable for concealed carry, a shotgun and bolt-action rifles plainly designed for hunting.

“To be honest, there are a lot of hunters and sportsmen here,” said Superintendent Brad Rice he said. ”A gun raffle does generate a lot of interest. It is one of our largest fundraisers.”

“There are no ‘assault-style’ rifles,” he continued. “We realize that there are some people who won’t buy tickets because they think it’s in bad taste.”

Raffle organizers, in the fine print, also offer this nugget: winners may choose the cash equivalent or other merchandise.

“All laws are followed carefully,” Rice said.

No 17-year-olds will be toting a new 9-mm pistol into math class.

We understand the optics and the concern. Anyone with any memory at all of the horrors in Uvalde or Parkland, Fla. in should.

Still.

There is, or should be, some middle ground and consideration for local community values in these discussions. What’s OK in Walnut Cove may not be in Greensboro or Winston-Salem.

Gun safety teams - we used to call them ‘rifle teams’ - still operate in some rural schools. Plenty of parents have bonded with sons (and daughters) hunting and fishing.

We offer driver’s ed in high schools, so why not gun safety in communities that overwhelmingly support such activities?

“I’m a hunter, too,” Rice said. “I’m fortunate to live and work in a place where I get to do that. I got three deer this season. My freezer’s full and I’m grateful for it.”

Just my two cents.

Now onto today’s Two Things.

Prices go up

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners are scheduled this afternoon to take in a presentation from the county school board over revisions to bond ordinances concerning some $92 million in construction projects.

According to commissioners’ agendas, Guilford County Schools “will provide a presentation to explain increases in project ordinances for projects previously approved by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners on April 15, 2021.”

Included on the list: Kiser Middle; Claxton Elementary, Brooks Global Studies, Peck Expeditionary Learning School, Foust Gaming & Robotics School and Hampton/Peeler K-5.

School bean counters will explain to commissioners the obvious - things cost more today than they did in 2021.

Agendas indicate that supply chain, labor costs and inflation mean increased construction costs.

Duh.

Anybody with a mortgage or a blown HVAC system knows that.

Cautionary tale

An 18-year-old man was hit by a car about 8 p.m. Wednesday night while crossing Patterson Avenue, police said.

According to the Winston-Salem Police Department, Adair Villareal Molina was struck while crossing the 3200 block of Patterson by a 2004 Buick driven by a 54-year-old Winston-Salem woman.

Investigators quickly figured out that the young man “failed to yield to vehicular traffic while crossing the roadway, outside a marked crosswalk.”

Molina suffered minor injuries. Neither he nor the driver will be charged.

Jaywalking and failure to slow to avoid a crash are off the table, which is the reasonable thing. While we’re glad that the young man didn’t suffer more serious injuries, there is a lesson here that we’re sure your mom taught you: Look both ways before crossing the road.