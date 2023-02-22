Wednesday already?

Signs opposing a proposed commercial rezoning request - case F-1626 along Harper Road in western Forsyth County - started showing up in January.

Residents who lived on and near the winding two-lane road united behind the familiar themes: worries over property value, changing the character of a residential area, increased traffic and fears of further commercial development.

Variations of those concerns crop up anytime developers and/or potential new owners pitch something that’s new, different or larger than what’s already in place.

These days, that applies to a proposal for a 1,000-acre mixed-use development in Summerfield in western Guilford County, plans to build more apartments - gasp! - along busy U.S. 158 in Davie County or shoehorning more student-housing into settled neighborhoods near Wake Forest or UNCG.

It’s the way of the developing world as the constant churn of change, growth and the all-important expansion of tax base runs headlong into the desire for a settled status quo among homeowners happy with what they have.

Occasionally, however, an individual rezoning request reflects larger societal trends and carries with it a potential to change forever rules about development.

And that appears to be the case with the Harper Road rezoning request which is currently winding its way through the system.

The issue revolves around the pending and conditional sale of New Hope Presbyterian Church.

It’s no secret that organized religion - and membership rolls for individual churches - is in steep decline. COVID-19 shutdowns certainly didn’t help.

New Hope, a modern church and the only non-residential building between Peacehaven Road and Styers Ferry Road, ran into those issues.

Declining membership means less revenue. Lenders don’t care about the cause; they just want loans to be repaid.

Clemmons Gymnastics, a for-profit facility, wants to buy the church and move its business. But the sale is contingent upon whether the limited rezoning request is approved.

Neighbors say that allowing an exception for one church could start a stampede of similar requests for other dwindling congregations looking for a way out from under expensive mortgages.

It’s an interesting new twist on a familiar story - and one well worth following no matter where you live.

A growing, intractable problem

GREENSBORO - City Council voted Tuesday to spend $1 million on affordable housing in an area of eastern Greensboro ravaged by a tornado five years ago.

In doing so, council also directed that up to $500,000 be spent with minority owned businesses and contractors.

In and of itself, in a city of nearly 300,000 residents and a $688-million budget, spending $1 million from the city’s $59.4 million share of American Rescue Plan funds isn’t a huge deal.

What is, though, is that the vote is indicative that elected officials - at least on the local level - are paying closer attention to affordable housing and gentrification.

Take the win

WINSTON-SALEM - As crime news goes, word that the Winston-Salem Police Department are looking for three teenaged suspects in connection with setting a box on fire inside a Walmart on East Hanes Mill Road seems a bit … odd.

The store had to be evacuated when firefighters were called to put out a single burning cardboard box in the furniture section - the result of a childish prank.

That will set off some misguided, low-level grumbling about allocation of precious police resources; perhaps a meme or two will make it into social-media circulation.

Looked at another way, the news that police are looking for three suspected teen-aged firebugs with a lighter and a lot of free time should be a little reassuring.

For one day at least, no one was shot or killed in the city. Take the wins whenever they appear.