Two Things: Have we had enough yet?; promotions and seeking a few good employees

A somber Tuesday.

Some, but by no means all, residents in Winston-Salem are waking up this morning feeling some kind of way.

Anger, sadness, despair, helplessness, any and all fit.

Another spasm of gun violence rocked various parts of the city over the weekend as police - remember they’re a reactionary force - spent hours chasing one shooting after another. Six, if we’re counting, and we should be.

The worst, of course, took the life of a 12-year-old girl who was shot in what police commanders called in a news release “a group of subjects engaged in a physical altercation. During that altercation, subjects started discharging firearms.”

The “altercation” took place in Weston Park, a nondescript neighborhood park with the requisite basketball court and picnic tables.

The other shootings - no other lives were lost, thank God - were scattered around the city at various times.

4:10 am Saturday, a young person found shot inside a car at Waughtown and Norton streets. 3:27 p.m., a 55-year-old woman was shot in the back in the 800 block of Rich Avenue. The shooters, cops said, drove around the corner to the 1600 block of Zion Place and shot an 18-year-old man in the thigh.

And on it went.

About 1 ½ hours after the 15-year-old and a 24-year-old man were shot in a park Sunday, a 15-year-old was shot. The victim, police said, reported being shot while walking down Gholson St. And just before 1 a.m. Monday, patrol officers went to the scene of a reported crash and found that two people had been shot.

A handful of neighborhood activists, familiar with the pattern and fed up, kicked up a righteous fuss that will last a day or two before the collective “we” moves on to worrying about the price of eggs.

Here’s the unvarnished truth: we barely pay enough to keep the remaining cops we have running from shooting to shooting to shooting. No chance that a city - this one, Greensboro or High Point - will come up with anything creative, diagnostic or preventative. Those things take time, effort and a lot of money. And the best ideas may not even make a dent.

We’re awash with guns. We lack the political will to do anything about that, either.

Then there’s this: one kid shoots another in a high school and we justifiably lose our minds. A 12-year-old dies as the result of “an altercation” between “groups” in broad daylight. Police identify the 24-year-old man who was shot during the same incident. He has a Hispanic name and the bullets flew in a city park on the south side of town near the yard waste landfill.

Shootings are so commonplace these days that police started last year tossing in variations of this helpful phrase in barebones accounts they provide: “This appears to be a targeted incident, not a random act of violence.”

Or put another way: Relax. Nobody was shooting at you. It wasn’t Buena Vista, Bermuda Run or Waterford. Just another day in the USA.

Congratulations, Captain

GREENSBORO - City officials made sure to let residents know that the fire department has promoted Temeka Brown to captain, which makes Brown the first Black female to attain that rank.

That’s cool, and we’re pleased for her achievement as well as the bump in pay she’ll take home. Being asked to run inside burning buildings on a moment’s notice - or commanding a scene to direct resources to the right spots to prevent the spread of fire - sounds like a tough job.

(If you live in Winston-Salem and happen to know any firefighters, ask them whether they were stressed when the Wilson Weaver fertilizer plant last year threatened to incinerate an entire block.)

While congratulations are in order for Captain Brown, we also look forward to a day when it’s not necessary to note such milestones in gender and/or racial equity. A new normal, as it were.

Applications being sought eagerly

WINSTON-SALEM - As long as we’re talking about the overworked, underpaid and understaffed, the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools human resources department is gearing up for what it’s calling “Early Offer Day.”

The idea is to open up hiring online next month for teaching positions. Interested parties - a Bachelor’s degree is required - can visit the district’s human resources webpage (https://www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us/Page/397) to learn more.

Open interviews for bus drivers and kitchen assistants are scheduled for Jan. 27 between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at the WS/FC Education Building at 4801 Bethania Station Road.

A sense of gallows humor, a reservoir of patience and a servant’s heart, while not technically required, are recommended.