Brandon Hall’s complaints about his interaction with the Davidson County Health Department carried more weight than most.

“I’ve lived in my neighbors’ crap for two years,” Hall told members of the Board of Commissioners near the end of a marathon meeting earlier this week.

Unfortunately he meant that literally. Raw sewage, he told commissioners who were considering the radical step of taking over the county’s independent Board of Health, had been flowing into his yard and repeated pleas to the health department’s environmental services department had gone unheeded.

“Up until today, ain’t nothing been done …. I can’t say that this way or that way would be what’s best,” he said. “Something needs to be done.”

One such something would have been having the county assume control over the Board of Health, a system codified by statute for more than 100 years.

Under state law, all 100 counties are required to provide public health services including operating a health department, a health director and a Board of Health with a physician, an engineer, a veterinarian and an optometrist among the appointed members.

Most counties - 96, according to County Manager Casey Smith - have independent boards with the authority to make public-health decisions about such things as mandating masks and implementing shutdowns in the event of, say, a pandemic that would kill more than 1 million Americans.

Four, however, regard local health boards as advisory-only with commissioners holding ultimate control over public-health matters.

And that’s what prompted dozens of speakers like Brandon Hall to wait patiently during a 5 hour, 36-minute meeting for their turn to speak.

Many came angry.

Some were upset by what they viewed as a political power grab by commissioners.

“I have no background in public health but neither do any of you,” said Kyle Bowers. “I’m appalled at the arrogance and condescension.

“I’m absolutely in favor of keeping it (as is) but you’re not going to listen anyway.”

Others spoke of festering resentment over mask mandates in public schools that interfered with their freedom to risk their children’s health.

“My constitutional rights as a parent no matter COVID, AIDs or any other pandemic they bring out (were violated),” said one mother upset that her children had been suspended from school.

And still others - developers, expansion-minded small business owners and would-be homebuyers - came frustrated by an unacceptable, months-long backlog in required environmental inspections.

Most of it boiled down to breakdown in efficient communications between health officials, the public and in some cases, elected officials.

“Lack of communication is the number one thing,” said Hall, who noted that a work crew finally came to his house this week.

In the end, commissioners who had appeared to be leaning toward a takeover reversed course in a 4-3 vote.

Chairman Fred McClure spoke for the majority when he noted that finding qualified members and professionals for the health board would be rather problematic.

“Would any professional, a doctor, a veterinarian, an engineer, agree to be on a board with no real authority at all, whose recommendations can be overruled?” McClure said. “I doubt it.

“We’re going to be looked at as a toxic county as far as the health department and health director situation.”

The likely swing vote was cast by Commissioner Chris Elliott, a pastor, who did something nearly unthinkable for a politician: He’d listened to what residents had to say and changed his mind.

“Not once did I reach out to Lillian (Koontz, the county health director) and the board of health for your expert opinions and for what I apologize to all,” Elliott said. “We are supposed to be servants in leadership. I have failed at that greatly.

“Taking over the Davidson County Board of Health isn’t the right thing to do.”

Rain delays opening of Central Carolina Festival

GREENSBORO - Carnies, kids and those inclined to inhale copious wads of cotton candy were left disappointed Thursday by a soaking rain that delayed by one day the opening of the Central Carolina Festival.

City officials said that the festival, scheduled to run the next three weekends at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex, will open today at 5 p.m. and feature a “Dollar Days” promotion featuring $1 admission, $1 rides and $1 for selected food items,

The Hurl-a-Whirl, weight and age guessers and vendors hoping to make the rent selling deep-fried everything will be standing by.

Lanes of U.S. 52 to close Saturday

WINSTON-SALEM - Anyone thinking about a morning hike Saturday at Pilot Mountain State Park ought to put a few extra minutes into travel plans just in case.

All together now.

Construction on the Northern Beltway will require work crews to close both lanes of U.S. 52 North near Exit 118 (N.C. 65/Bethania-Rural Hall at 7 a.m Saturday for most of the day.

“The closures are necessary to facilitate a traffic shift on the highway linked with the new beltway,” the DOT wrote in a news release.

Put more simply, crews will be getting all that new pavement and added lanes ready for motorists as the massive interchange between the Beltway and U.S. 52 - a massive milestone in the functionality of the project - inches toward completion later this summer.

You’ve been warned.