Two Things: Helping provide a hand up to entrepreneurs and helping a family through tragedy

Statistics, used for comparison and measurement, bolster, illuminate, inform and advise.

This we know.

So it was that a pair of raw stats, when laid side by side, fairly leapt off the screen out of this morning’s bottomless, unread email scroll.

Black entrepreneurs, per financial planning website bankrate.com, start their businesses with an average of $35,000. White entrepreneurs, on the other hand, typically open up with an average of $107,000.

That’s one heck of a disparity.

Still, the number of Black-owned businesses in the United States keeps going up. In 2020 - the year of the pandemic - Black-owned businesses numbered about 141,000, a 5-percent increase over 2019.

To keep that trend moving in a positive direction, local entrepreneurs who work out of the Enterprise Center with the S.G. Atkins Community Development Corp. on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive are hosting Feb. 3 a seminar aiming to match good business plans with enough financial backing to make a go of it.

“We are focusing on ways to get talented Black entrepreneurs equal access to the start-up capital that others have so long enjoyed,” said Carol Davis of Winston-Salem State University, who leads the Enterprise Center, in a news release. “We will have banks, city programs, and nonprofit grantors. There will be speed-dating at the end where businesses can sit down with the funders and talk about their funding needs. At the Enterprise Center and the SGA CDC, we have made strong progress toward breaking down the economic barriers, but there remains a long way to go, a journey that we must make together.”

Clearly Davis knows the statistics well.

As for the rest of us, here’s the obvious kicker: strong entrepreneurship across the entire community helps everybody. Healthy businesses generate tax dollars, which pave roads and pay teachers. Strong businesses create jobs (and wealth) and undergird a solid middle-class.

The rising tide lifts all boats - or at least it should.

The event features keynote speakers along with the meet-and-greets. Questions can be directed to Carol Davis at davisc@wssu.edu.

To register go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/black-business-summit-where-access-to-capital-and-small-business-meet-registration-513105190437?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

Heart of the matter

WINSTON-SALEM- GoFundMe pages, if you’ve seen them, can go a lot of different directions.

Some can be goofy, along the lines of “I Need Booze Money” or “Buy Me Dave Grohl.” (Yeah, those actually happened.)

Most of the time, though, the popular crowd sourcing site is used in an honest attempt to do some good. Sometimes people need life-saving medical care.

And other times the appeals can break your heart.

One such effort cropped up in the wake of the shooting death of a 12-year-old girl in Winston-Salem last week.

Enedy Penaloza Morales, a student at Philo-Hill Middle School, died Jan. 15 in a hospital hours after being struck by gunfire in Weston Park during what police described as “a group of subjects engaged in a physical altercation.”

In the days that followed, police expressed frustration with the lack of cooperation, intransigence and outright hostility toward the investigation.

That’s fair and maddening.

But the heart of the matter is that a 12-year-old kid was mortally wounded in broad daylight in a park. And her parents are left with heartbreak.

Coming clean

RALEIGH - State Auditor Beth Wood broke days of silence Monday when she acknowledged making a mistake when she decided to leave the scene of a crash Dec. 8.

Duh.

It was what cops call a “property damage” crash, a collision without injuries that’ll cost somebody a few dollars to make right.

Unless the driver in question decides to bolt before police arrive. Raleigh police cited Wood, a Democrat, for unsafe movement. And when it got out last week that she’d left the scene, the stink started.

“When I left, I made a sharp right turn and inadvertently hit a parked car,” Wood said Monday in a statement. “I was shaken by the incident and, when I was unable to move my vehicle, I left the scene.

“That was a serious mistake, and I regret my decision.”

A mistake, as we see things, is a rounding error or poor punctuation. Leaving the scene of a car crash, even if no one’s been injured, is a plain lack of judgment and character. 16-year-olds know better.