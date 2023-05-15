Happy Monday. Here’s hoping the weekend treated you well.

It’s all fun and games with plenty of yucks (and bad puns) when cows and tractors get involved in police work.

And why not?

Two separate incidents, four months apart in and around Boone, ended peacefully enough. No one was injured, suspects went to jail and the involvement of farm denizens - and implements - made the write-ups just funny enough for national distribution.

Back in January, Boone police arrested a guy who’d stolen a tractor and led officers on a slow-speed chase through town.

The man, identified as Ronnie Hicks, refused to stop when cops hit the blue lights and took off at speeds approaching, say, 15-20 mph.

Stop-sticks - pronged devices laid across the road that puncture tires - didn’t do the trick. “They were not terribly effective on a tractor,” Chief Andy LeBeau said afterward.

Officers shot the tractor tires because, police said, they were concerned about security at a nearby elementary school. Hicks pulled a knife and was subdued by a blast from a taser.

The bovine incident, reported far and wide last week, also came as the result of a police chase.

A 34-year-old man named Joshua Russell Minton, police said, fled a traffic stop May 9. Boone police and deputies with the Watauga Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect jumped from the vehicle in Deep Gap near U.S. 421 and took off on foot. Cows, police said, led the pursuers to where their suspect was hiding.

“Apparently cows do not want suspected criminals loitering in their pasture and quickly assisted our officers to where the suspect was hiding,” police noted in a social media statement. “The cows communicated with the officers as best they could and finally just had the officers follow them as best they could and finally just had the officers follow them to the suspect’s location.”

Whacky cops and robbers stories, it’s all fun and games.

Until it’s not.

Over the weekend in Shelby County, three people, two 18-year-olds and a 20-year-old, died Sunday night in a police chase when the car they were in crashed into a house. Three others were injured.

That chase began with a reported shooting.

And right here in Forsyth County, three people died last week in a fiery crash in which sheriff’s deputies decided to chase 29-year-old Joseph Brandon Smith, who was driving a stolen 2004 Mercury Grand Marquis car the wrong way on the Northern Beltway.

Madison Lynn Grotschel and Jayce Alexander Haverkos, on their way to go fishing for God’s sake, were killed when their Dodge Charger was smashed into by the Mercury.

Smith died, too. He’d made a U-turn onto the Beltway in an attempt to get away from a deputy and headed east against oncoming traffic.

A minute later, three lives ended - two of them innocent teens in the wrong place at the worst time.

“You are chasing someone who’s going 120 miles per hour in a piece of crap car, and you end up ruining these teenagers’ lives,” Katie Lynn Grotschel, Madison Lynn’s mother, told a coworker.

And for what? To charge a guy with stealing a car worth a few thousand bucks at most? A conviction for stealing a car and fleeing to elude, following months of Let’s Make a Deal court wrangling, likely nets less prison time than it takes to earn a degree from community college.

Each incident, whether they involved tractors, cows or a piece of crap Mercury, involved very different factors before some police watch commander, a sergeant or lieutenant, OK'd next steps.

Across the nation, there is no one-size fits all policy involving police chases. The state has no appetite for doing so. On that issue at least, legislators eager to meddle in schools or zoning matters, say, have been content to leave to locals.

Still, at a minimum, the matter deserves a stand-down with an honest, sober conversation among serious (and open) minded local decision makers.

A model policy by the International Association of Chiefs of Police includes this recommendation: “Pursuit is authorized only if the officer has reasonable belief that the suspect, if allowed to flee, would present a danger to human life or cause serious injury.”

Madison Lynn Grotschel and Jayce Alexander Haverkos, as well as those who loved them, deserve that much.

Slow down near WFU

WINSTON-SALEM - Seems obvious enough, but if business requires your presence near Wake Forest this morning and early afternoon, build extra time into the schedule as happy graduates - and relieved parents- celebrate graduation.

As noted helpfully - and verbosely - by city officials, motorists “should expect to encounter elevated volumes of traffic in and around the campus of Wake Forest University, which will affect normal travel.”

Yup.

And for the price of possibly losing a few minutes to aggravation, local restaurant and bar owners, as well as the wait staff who depend on tips to pay rent, remain grateful.

UNCG grad celebrates two things

GREENSBORO - As long as we’re on about the caps-and-gowns crowd, take another minute to consider the path, swollen feet and all, traveled by Abby Bailiff, a member of the UNC Greensboro class of ‘23.

On May 3, one day before she graduated with a doctorate as a purse practitioner, Bailiff gave birth to her first child, a boy named Bodie.

According to the UNCG communications staff, Bailiff left the hospital at noon on Thursday May 4 and decided she was going to walk in her ceremony - a choice that caused a ripple in the big social media pond large enough to attract the attention of tens of thousands on TikTok.

“I remember walking into the gymnasium for graduation, and everybody was just cheering and standing and there was a huge crowd,” Bailiff said. “I don’t know if it was a mix of the hormones or just how overwhelmed I was feeling, but I just started crying. It was just an overwhelming feeling of accomplishing so much within the last couple of days. It felt really good.”