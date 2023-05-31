Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Joyous Wednesday without rain.

As soon as she heard the ask, Cheryl Wilson knew what her answer would be.

Organizers of a campaign to raise public awareness about the deadly fentanyl epidemic contacted her to see if they might include her family’s story on a billboard, and Wilson had no need to think it over.

“My immediate response was, ‘Of course. I’ll do anything I can to help,’” Wilson said.

Jared Weicht is her oldest son; he died Feb. 17, 2020 in a long-running battle with substance abuse. He was 31.

Wilson had spoken openly about her son’s life — and his death — out of a belief that helping another family avoid what hers had suffered so acutely was worthwhile.

But she also knew that doing so would come at a cost.

“There is a lot of emotional capital to invest in sharing Jared,” she said.

Between 2013 and August 2022, 13,376 North Carolinians died from using illicit fentanyl — 523 in Forsyth County.

“With fentanyl, we’ve come to understand that it’s poisoning and not an overdose,” Wilson said. “It's poison.”

Drug dealers often make powdered fentanyl, a synthetic opioid similar to morphine, in illicit labs. They either sell it as is, put it in pills that resemble prescription painkillers or mix it in other powdered narcotics such as heroin and cocaine.

It is cheaper and, according to the National Institutes on Health, 50-100 times more potent than morphine. It’s highly addictive and deadly.

So when the founders of the Fentanyl Victims Network of North Carolina and the Forgotten Victims of North Carolina approached Wilson about including Jared along with 18 other victims on two digital billboards in Forsyth County, she was all in.

A lot of people may not realize the extent of the problem and Wilson wants to do her part to change that.

The billboards — one on Salem Parkway near Miller Street and a second farther east on Salem Parkway near Linville Road were unveiled Monday and will be displayed for the next month.

Your nightly lanes closures

WINSTON-SALEM — It’s not the White Album, but the N.C. Department of Transportation, through no fault of its own, sounds a lot like a broken record when announcing lane closures for bridge repairs.

Basically, it’s the same stretch of road that needs bridge rehabilitation and preservation.

So all together now:

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. today and Thursday, two of three lanes on eastbound Interstate 40 between Hanes Mall Boulevard and Peters Creek Parkway will close;

And from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday into Friday, two of three lanes of eastbound I-40 between Peters Creek and U.S. 52 will be closed.

That will in turn require the closing of ramps.

Tonight that’s the off-ramp from I-40 East to Peters Creek and Thursday, it’s the onramp from Peters Creek to I-40.

Weather permitting, of course. Detours will be posted.

Personally, I prefer closing lanes to crumbling bridges. But that’s just me.