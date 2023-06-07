Good morning, No Mow Wednesday … thanks rain.

Andrea Scales is spending more time than usual looking up at billboards. One in particular.

“Every day,” she said.

That’s because every 9 minutes or so, an electronic billboard on Salem Parkway near Miller Street features a photo of her only son, Jeremiah “J5” Scales,” who died a little over a year ago this month of fentanyl poisoning.

Someone slipped her son what he surely thought was a Percocet. Instead, the pill was loaded with fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid similar to morphine, and it took his life.

He was 19.

The billboard — a second one is farther east on Salem Parkway near Linville Road- is the work of the Fentanyl Victims Network of North Carolina and the Forgotten Victims of North Carolina.

The idea is to educate the public about the dangers of fentanyl, a drug increasingly mixed in with - or substituted for - a range of street drugs and prescription pills sold illegally.

Often, victims aren’t aware that they’re ingesting fentanyl; it amounts to a fatal bait-and-switch. More than 13,000 North Carolinians have died from fentanyl poisoning since 2013.

The billboards rotate photographs of the victims, list their first names and tell something of their lives.

So when Scales was asked about sharing her son in such a public way, she didn’t hesitate.

“Jeremiah was not one who would want it swept under a rug, so yes, I will do whatever I can,” she said.

Winston-Salem police investigated his death, as is routine with all deaths of undetermined causes. No charges were filed against the person who supplied the fentanyl; Scales said a lack of cooperation by witnesses was the cause.

She channels some of that frustration into honoring her only child and telling anyone who has a second to listen about him. And that includes allowing his photo to be used in an educational campaign to help prevent more grief.

“(Jeremiah) was a remarkable individual. A great kid. He’d do anything for you,” Scales said.

“Of course every mother would say that. But he was so lovable … this has just destroyed me and our family.”

Raging culture wars

GREENSBORO — The wider culture war has touched down in little old Gate City.

Greensboro, as you might have seen, fired Captain Dustin Jones of the city’s fire department over his history of social media posts including some that criticized transgender people and Black Lives Matter.

And perhaps more importantly when it comes to a likely wrongful termination lawsuit, City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba wrote, Jones failed to heed warnings from his supervisors and was unwilling to accept training.

The inevitable outcry by culture warriors, egged on by Lt. Go. Mark Robinson, spilled over into City Hall Tuesday night.

It wasn’t a single post, either.

Per the News & Record this morning, Jones' social media posts date back to 2021, when he took pictures of hoarding conditions in a home while he was responding to a structure fire and posted them on Facebook.

Jones and his supporters will claim his First Amendment rights to free speech have been violated.

And while it’s true that in these United States, one can voice any idiotic or racist thought that comes to mind short of yelling “fire” in a crowded movie theater or, say, inciting a riot — it’s also true that words have consequences.

Particularly in a right to work state and/or after having been warned about those potential consequences and turning one’s nose up at a chance to rectify the situation.

Is ranting about drag bingo worth losing a pension?

Cursed waterfowl

A little-noticed ray of sunshine fell on the potty-mouthed among us Monday when Apple announced at a conference that its new iPhone software would no longer autocorrect a certain word.

Perhaps you’ve seen the old auto-correct in action.

One would type in a certain versatile, decidedly off-color word — variations can be nouns, verbs or adjectives — into a text and instead of the intended emphasis, see their pool-hall prose turned into a type of waterfowl.

Apple’s update in its new iOs 17 iPhone software is scheduled to arrive later this year.

Personally, I don’t know whether it’ll be worth the price of an upgrade.

But on behalf of louts who grew up very familiar with the taste of Dial Gold, I say … It’s about ducking time!