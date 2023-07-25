Slow-moving Tuesday.

Sliding back into the rickety captain’s chair this morning wasn’t easy. Ten “bonus” hours in two airports two time zones away will do that.

Indulge the first-person story-telling today, but it’s (probably) worth 3 minutes of coffee time.

No one — the better half and two (mostly) grown kids who’ve only recently discovered the adult joys of paying too much tax, that is — intended to engage in a weird game of vacation one-upmanship but that’s the way things shook out.

Part one involved a grizzly bear in the far western reaches of Yellowstone National Park and the Custer Gallatin National Forest in Montana.

The body of a hiker, a woman walking alone on the well-known Buttermilk Trail down the road from where we stayed last week, was found Saturday morning.

A statement issued Sunday by the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks said that she’d been killed during an “apparent bear encounter” and that grizzly tracks had been found at the scene.

While exceedingly rare — eight fatalities from bear attacks were recorded from 2020-22 in the United States — it was nonetheless jarring to read about someone who’d been killed near where you’d just spent most of three blissful days outdoors.

“Do you know how many trees we looked at with huge slashed-off bark that I suspect were from bear?” the wife asked after I shared the news.

Um, yeah.

Clawed, mangled tree trunks were hard not to notice — especially after the sight of a female moose with two calves caused heightened alertness.

(Now you know why there’s one poor photo of three moose attached to Two Things.)

Being helpful — and with a lot of free time using airport Wifi — I also shared the story with the family.

Grown Kid No. 1 was in Montana, too, and mostly nonplussed. A resident of Utah, he spends a lot of time outside and knows well how to be ‘bear aware.’

Grown Kid No. 2 didn’t find the story, tragic as it was, all that unnerving, either. But for a very different reason.

A lawyer who works crazy long hours, she’d spent last week in Mexico — a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the town of Manzanillo on the Pacific Ocean — and had plenty of her own downtime in airports as well.

Her swift response to the grizzly bear story came in a different news story shared via text:

“Five bags of human remains found in Mexican tourist resort after drug cartel threats.”

The resort? Manzanillo.

Bear spray, it would seem, isn’t terribly effective against narco-traffickers.

It’s good to be home. What’d we miss?

Goose the budget with gambling

RALEIGH — That certainly didn’t take long.

While it’s no shock that the honorables in Raleigh blew past an artificial July 1 deadline to approve the state’s $30 billion budget, word of what they are considering along with it certainly was.

House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham let slip that negotiations over proposals for — gasp! — $1.5 billion of state-regulated casinos are underway.

A draft of a bill that would bring more legalized gambling to the state shows that the criteria for eligible counties include being east of Interstate 77, a border county or one crossed by Interstate 95, with a population of less than 100,000 and being one of the 40 most economically distressed in the state.

Those counties, in case you were wondering, include Rockingham.

Legislators would award a contract to single business with at least 10 years’ experience operating casinos to develop at least three new ones.

Without doubt, lawmakers will tout private investment ($500 million at each location), the creation of some 5,250 jobs and revenue generated by a 22.5 percent excise tax on gross gaming revenue.

Less obvious, but equally compelling, is the fact that Virginia has authorized and opened five casinos along the state line including a massive “temporary” facility operating under a big top tent in Danville.

And with a large percentage of the vehicles in the parking lots bearing North Carolina tags, it’s also obvious that state lawmakers won’t sit around for years watching sin-tax revenue build schools and pave roads in other states.