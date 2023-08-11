Solid Friday. What’re you going to do with your weekend?

Two words spring to mind when thumbing through accounts of Phillip White v T.W. Garner Food Co., a lawsuit wending its way through the federal court system.

Tort reform.

The suit, which more than a handful of casual observers might call “frivolous,” was filed last year in the U.S. Central District of California.

In it, plaintiff White is seeking an undeclared amount of damages — compensatory and punitive — because he bought a $3 bottle of Texas Pete Original Hot Sauce and only learned afterward that Texas Pete is, in fact, made right here in Winston-Salem rather than the Lone Star state.

Oh, the horror. How did the poor man survive?

T.W. Garner, a homegrown company that’s been making Texas Pete here since 1929, responded that only an ignoramus could get his (or her) nose out of joint over a label on a bottle of hot sauce.

OK. That’s paraphrasing. But what their lawyers actually wrote wasn’t that far off, though.

The packaging does not imply that Texas Pete is made in Texas, the company says, and “a reasonable consumer would understand that the trademark symbol next to the ‘Texas Pete’ name” shows that it’s a brand.”

The key word there, of course, is reasonable.

Still, a federal judge in California this week allowed White v. Garner to proceed because some consumers, after looking at the label “could believe — erroneously — that the products originated in Texas.”

Or as they say in Texas, those people might be all hat and no cattle. Besides, California has a rather low legal bar for claiming false advertising and breach of contract.

So, here we are.

Not long after word of the suit started making the rounds, a friend compared the aggrieved Californian to another plaintiff — the woman who sued McDonald’s over hot coffee in the ‘90s.

Interesting comparison. But with all due respect, it’s 180-degrees wrong.

The McDonald’s case was held up for years as the prime example of a frivolous lawsuit — and used as a rallying cry for tort reform.

One problem, though.

The plaintiff in that case suffered third-degree burns from scalding coffee that required skin grafts. Corporate policy was to serve coffee hot enough to burn in seconds; McDonald’s had received more than 700 prior complaints about injuries caused by its coffee and had paid settlements.

The woman, Stella Liebeck of New Mexico, offered to settle for $20,000 — enough to cover lost wages and medical bills — but the company refused to offer more than $800. The suit went to trial and a jury awarded Liebeck $3 million in punitive damages, an amount later reduced.

I’m neither a lawyer nor do I play one on TV, but I know this much: Unless that bottle of Texas Pete contained lye as an ingredient to give it an extra hot zing, that plaintiff couldn’t possibly have suffered damage the same way as Stella Liebeck.

Thanks to a federal judge in California, it would seem that we may have a new leader in the clubhouse to define “frivolous lawsuit” for the American masses.

More mimes, please

WINSTON-SALEM — Ever seen a wall or a street crossing that could use a little something different?

If so, the Public Art Commission might have something for you.

The commission is seeking proposals for public art projects. The guidelines, as you might imagine, are a bit open-ended; we suspect that’s on purpose to encourage creativity.

Projects can be two or three-dimensional — think murals and paintings or sculptures — and can be temporary or permanent. Temporary is self-explanatory; the piece may be installed for a few weeks or up to a year.

(We’re not sure whether the call for proposals includes performance art. But we do know that the city could use more mimes. Lots of mimes.)

The commission has a budget of $40,000 and will pay for up to four projects. Artists must be over 18 and a resident of Winston-Salem. The deadline to apply is Sept. 25.

Proposals should have a budget to cover such things as materials and insurance and a location, though the commission can help applicants find a suitable spot if need be.

The commission has set up three meetings — two in person, one virtual — to provide feedback on seedling ideas.

In-person meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Delta Arts Center on New Walkertown Road; and 7 p.m. Sept. 7 at INBTWN (DOSE Collective Art Space) at 606 Trade St. A Zoom meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. Sept. 18.

Contact the Public Art Commission for details.