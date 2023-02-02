Happy Thursday. Only 46 days until spring.

If the Facebook is to be believed - sometimes that’s a mighty big “IF” - then Attorney General Josh Stein and Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough of Forsyth County have something important to discuss this morning.

An hour-long virtual online conversation about the ongoing opioid crisis and the wake of devastation it’s left behind is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m.

As billed, it’s supposed to feature Stein, the nakedly ambitious Democratic attorney general who recently announced his candidacy for governor, and Kimbrough, the energetic (and recently re-elected) Democratic sheriff of Forsyth County.

And on paper - or in this instance, a computer screen - there are few issues of greater import for elected officials to size up.

More than 932,000 Americans have died from overdose since 1999 - 28,000 in North Carolina.

Much of the blame falls at the feet of pharmaceutical companies, cited by government lawyers including AG Stein in settled lawsuits over deceptive marketing practices in pushing painkillers and opioids.

Tens of thousands of addicts, once hooked by pill mills pumping prescriptions for OxyContin, Vicodin and Percocet, then turned to cheaper street heroin and fentanyl to chase the same high.

Settlements in some of those lawsuits, by the way, resulted in a $26 billion national settlement paid by Big Pharma - barely a dent in profits - to be paid for the next 18 years.

North Carolina, all of its 100 counties and another 17 municipalities (Greensboro, High Point and Winston-Salem) among them will share $757.7 million for harm reduction and treatment.

Still, despite the check writing, eight North Carolinians die from overdose every single day.

A true epidemic.

It’s a good thing, then, that AG Stein and Sheriff Kimbrough continue to draw attention to its ravages.

And though it’s neither a stated goal of the conversation nor anywhere close to the top of the agenda, there is an added political bonus.

The Aspiring Governor gets facetime - and implied association - with a popular Democratic sheriff in an urban area Stein will need to win in order to claim the master bedroom in the governor’s mansion.

Despite the gravity (and necessity) of the conversation, don’t think for a second that politics didn’t play at least a small role.

Sadly, as of 6 a.m. only two people had indicated they would attend and four showed interest in the virtual conversation.

Onward.

Dig deep for preservation

GREENSBORO - Friends of the historic Carolina Theater, once the biggest and brightest in the state, have kicked off a second phase of fundraising to give the dowager a needed facelift.

The outside of the building, with its visually pleasing Greek temple façade, clearly could use some updating.

The interior, which was arguably in worse shape, has undergone renovations paid for by the two-part fundraiser which backers christened in 2013 “Setting the Stage.”

Some $200,000 should be enough to get it done in time for its 100th anniversary in 2027.

The Carolina Theatre, per its website, opened Halloween night 1927 as a 2,200 seat vaudeville theater. Crystal chandeliers, gilded railings and marble columns greeted the swells who turned out for an evening’s entertainment.

Today, the old girl hosts concerts, community theater and movies and welcomed more than 100,000 visitors in 2022.

Salem Creek Greenway expansion

WINSTON-SALEM - Transportation planners are asking for public feedback this evening in a short-drop in informational session about extending the Salem Creek Greenway.

If all goes according to plan, the city will move forward on extending the greenway from its end at Marketplace Mall to Forsyth Technical Community College.

Neighborhoods west of Peters Creek Parkway - that’d be you, Ardmore - will be able to run, walk or ride a bike from driveways to Salem Lake, Quarry Park and/or downtown via a hard left turn up Long Branch Trail.

(Full disclosure: I won’t pretend to be unbiased here. The serenity and natural beauty along Salem Creek is a spectacular place to exercise, think and enjoy the outdoors in all seasons.)

The problem for an extension, though, is Peters Creek and Silas Creek parkways. Crossing either on foot now can resemble a bad game of Frogger. Bridges, tunnels or some sort of safer crossing points will be required.

“It’s complicated because of the need to cross Peters Creek and Silas Creek parkways and because of the urban nature of the surrounding land,” said Matthew Burczyk, the principal planner for the city’s Department of Transportation. “So we really needed the feasibility study to determine the options for extending the trail.”

Tonight’s meeting is scheduled to run from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in the Miller Park Community Center.