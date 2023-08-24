Splendid Thursday.

Jeremiah Smith couldn’t just sit idly by.

Not after sifting through the concerns, comments and quips posted online following the most recent invasion of 4-wheelers and dirt bikes.

We’re not sure what to call the practice — Horde-ing? Swarming? But the gist of it is that a clump of riders swoop into a pre-arranged location at a specific time and raise hell before disappearing as suddenly as they appear.

It happens in Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Durham, Charlotte and Chapel Hill, just to name a few.

“Just witnessed the most dangerous actions by the dirt bikes and 4 wheelers to date,” one person noted via Facebook Sunday. “Probably 100 riders had the traffic completely stopped at Broad Street in all directions, riding in all lanes. Weaving in and out, stopping directly in front of vehicles which were completely paralyzed.”

That’s not new. Nor is the resulting hue and cry.

Why can’t the law do something?

Sometimes, police — or more accurately, some poor shift lieutenant stuck with being the ‘public information officer’ — offers some variation of a familiar theme.

It’s illegal to operate ATVs and dirt bikes on streets in North Carolina unless the vehicle is registered and is insured. We’ve made arrests and have confiscated a few dirt bikes.

That’s mostly true.

But more often than not, nothing happens.

Cops, the ones sweating in patrol cars and body armor, aren’t stupid. Hitting the blue lights usually results in operators/riders speeding away like roaches fleeing light — and that can make a bad situation far more dangerous.

“The officers are looking for where the dirt bikes are stopping at places such as gas stations or residences so we can safely handle the issue,” said Lt. Todd Hart of the Winston-Salem Police Department, one of those unfortunates stuck with PIO duty, the last time this happened.

Still, the most recent incident goosed Smith into action. He filmed a short video shot from inside a car he was in when it was surrounded for a solid 2-3 minutes on the onramp to Salem Parkway from Marshall Street in June 2022.

He decided against posting it at the time, figuring it was “a one-off oddity” and that no one had been hurt.

But after reading about a recurrence, he decided to speak up about — and share — his experience getting caught inside the tempest.

Smith said he wasn’t neither frightened nor particularly angered. “I’d say I was more bemused,” he wrote in an email exchange.

“I don't have a horse in this fight — I’m not going to get bent out of shape over folk having a little (illegal, dangerous) fun on a Sunday afternoon,” he wrote. “But I do believe this is emblematic of the general rise in urban crime nationwide (worldwide?) over the past few years.”

Smith is also a realist. He’s well aware that this police department, like most across the United States, is woefully understaffed and said he’d prefer officers concentrate on solving or reducing serious crime.

“Riders are doing this here because they believe, correctly, that they will get away with it,” Smith wrote. “I don’t personally want these guys to lose their bikes or even to stop riding; but I do think they should follow basic traffic laws and stay off major highways.

“Driving 25 miles an hour into a 60-mph traffic flow is a death wish.”

Counting the minutes

GREENSBORO - Need (another) reason to rue the fast approaching end of summer?

Try this one on for size.

The glorious extended evenings with extra hours of melatonin-inducing sunlight have crossed a line of no return. At least until April 2024.

(Sunshine regulates your circadian rhythm by regulating your melatonin levels. The more daylight exposure you get, the better the body produces melatonin and the better you’ll sleep. It’s science.)

Anyhow, Tuesday was the last night that the sun set after 8 p.m.; it officially set Wednesday at 7:59 p.m. and will roll back minute by minute until Nov. 5- the dreaded fall back date ending daylight savings time.

Want more sun-science?

The sun rose Wednesday at 6:43 a.m. and left us with 13 hours, 16 minutes of daylight.

You’re welcome.

Fun with fundraising

WINSTON-SALEM — Free ice cream.

We knew that would get your attention.

Crisis Control Ministry is hosting the Rhythm and Hope Concert Saturday at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

And yes, there will be free ice cream — as long as supplies last — to help offset the heat. Family friendly activities are on offer as well in between acts. Souljam is scheduled to take the Clocktower Stage at 5:30 p.m. Phase Band follows at 7:30 p.m.

Crisis Control Ministry, for those who don’t know, is a nonprofit organization that has been helping families in financial crisis with such basics such as food, medicine and help with rent or utility payments for 50 years.

While the concert Saturday is free, Crisis Control will be accepting donations and nonperishable food items to help restock its pantry shelves.