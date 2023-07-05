Swell Wednesday. Everyone enjoy their Fourth?

The name itself — Major League Eating — stuns.

Seriously, it’s difficult to look away when a human being turns his (or her) stomach into a garbage barge.

It’s the same impulse that’s been pulling money out of wallets since the traveling circus days with such feature “attractions” as bearded ladies and conjoined twins.

How else to explain tuning in on the Fourth to watch Joey Chestnut cram 62 hot dogs (and buns) into his pie hole on an ESPN? After a weather delay, for crying out loud?

“I just wonder what they feel like after they walk off the stage … it can’t be good,” said Barbara Gamberini, who turned out with her husband Steve Tuesday to take in a local version of gluttony-as-entertainment at Earl’s bar and restaurant.

And yet, speaking only as a spectator — there’s not enough Tums on the entire planet — the local version was surprisingly fun.

Gamberini, a native of the Bronx, remembers watching accounts on local news in New York City and her father and brother going to see the spectacle in person at Coney Island.

The original was set up as a publicity stunt to sell Nathan’s Famous hot dogs. What else would it be?

But over-the-top hucksterism, to my way of thinking at least, seems as American as apple pie and the ubiquitous hot dog itself.

It’s all in good fun — just like it says in the waiver Earl’s management asked local contestants to sign.

“I know that eating large amounts of hot dogs is potentially hazardous and is an uncomfortable activity,” the waiver reads.

“I realize that this is good fun and possibly bad taste, but I agree to be a good sport.”

(The winner, a young man named Kevin Finnegan, admitted to having had a fast-food cheeseburger not long before downing eight dogs in 3 minutes.)

It seemed a bit odd taking it all in on a Tuesday afternoon, however.

The Fourth of July falls when it falls, and the holiday is set by the calendar.

Still, if the nation can honor the fallen on a Monday in May (Memorial Day), workers on a Monday in September) and civil-rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. on a Monday in January — his was originally intended to be on his actual birthday — why not celebrate Independence Day on the first Monday in July?

Asking for a groggy friend. Moving on.

Another random shooting

WINSTON-SALEM — Sadly, word that someone suffered a gunshot wound causes few people to bat an eye these days.

People argue, someone claws for iron and somebody else goes to the emergency room — or worse. Routine. Nothing to see here.

However, an entry submitted Wednesday from the Winston-Salem police blotter broke through the clutter.

Sylvia McKeller, 51, was minding her own business Tuesday night sitting in a yard on North Main Street when she was struck in the chest by “what is believed to be a stray round/projectile.”

She was taken to a local emergency room and treated for her injuries. Police did not have an update on her condition or the extent of her injuries.

It’s maddening that we can’t even sit outside to watch fireworks without worry.

A taste of Down East

GREENSBORO — Since the Fourth of July has an unmistakable association with food — outdoor cooking and eating contests specifically — it was fitting this morning to read about Ed Mitchell.

The 77-year-old native of Wilson County, if you missed it, is a barbecue maestro who turned professional well into his 40s almost by accident.

He turned a corner grocery store into a restaurant, Mitchell’s Ribs, Chicken & Bar-B-Q that eventually earned him international acclaim.

Colleague Michael Hastings reports that Mitchell has cooked his ‘cue at the James Beard House in New York City, beat TV chef Bobby Flay in a ribs challenge and was flown to cook pig at the International Food and Wine Festival in Melbourne, Australia.

Not bad for a guy from Down East, North Carolina.

Triad residents can get a taste of the Mitchell family barbecue Saturday when they cook for the Second Annual Downtown Greenway Community Picnic along the Downtown Greenway at 501 E. Bragg St.

It’s not cheap — tickets are $40 for adults and $20 for children under 12. But for epicurean eaters (or the merely epicurious) the price might be right.