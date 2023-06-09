Happy Friday. Go Deacs.

Karma won’t be batting clean-up nor will Good Deeds be warming up in the bullpen this weekend as Wake Forest takes on Alabama in this weekend’s NCAA Super Regional.

But if there’s even one scintilla of fairness left in this world, both should lean toward the Deacons’ side of the diamond.

That would be because of Wake Forest Coach Tom Walter.

Hardcore fans know that Walter in 2011 donated a kidney to one of his players, an incoming freshman named Kevin Jordan who hadn’t even played a single game for the Deacons.

For the rest, the bandwagoners sporting fresh Wake baseball merch, the story will stick with you. And you'll hear it again if WFU makes the College World Series.

It goes like this:

Walter, then in his second year as skipper at Wake Forest, underwent two days of testing to find out if he was a match when none could be found in Jordan's family.

“First and foremost, I just wanted to help this young man,” Walter told the Journal’s “Country” Dan Collins a few days before the surgery. “When we recruit our guys, we talk about family, and we talk about making sacrifices for one another, for our teammates. That’s something we take very seriously, and I think this is something that anybody would do for a family member.”

Jordan, who’s now a teacher and a baseball coach himself, learned in his senior season of high-school ball that he had ANCA vasculitis, an autoimmune condition that had rapidly reduced his kidney function to 8 percent in a few months time.

When Walter came up a match, he was all in.

“So once I had the support of my family, Wake Forest and (then Athletics Director) Ron Wellman and my players, to me it was a no-brainer decision,” Walter said.

As for this weekend’s best of three series, for casual fans with no ties to Wake, rooting for Alabama won’t be the same as pulling for Putin or backing Kim Jong Un.

But it might be close. The Tide did have a rather checkered year.

Its basketball coach opted not to suspend a star player who was at the scene of a killing in which a former teammate was charged with capital murder and then chalked it off to “being in the wrong place at the wrong time.” (Coach Nat Oats later apologized.)

In the middle of the season, Alabama dismissed last month a baseball coach linked to a suspicious betting scheme uncovered before the Tide played LSU.

And the university employs whiny Nick Saban as CEO of its football factory.

But even without ‘Bama’s baggage, Wake Forest and Coach Walter deserve to be sentimental favorites.

There’s no crying in baseball nor cheering in the press box. But it’s hard not to hope that karma will surely favor a coach whose gift allowed a young man to live.

Don't blame the smoke

WINSTON-SALEM — We’re not sure it can be blamed on smoke from Canadian wildfires but it’s worth a shot.

Repair work on a bridge on West Clemmonsville Road that carries traffic over Peters Creek Parkway was supposed to be completed by today.

A truck, recall, slammed into the decrepit bridge May 26, causing engineers with the N.C. Department of Transportation a rather large headache.

Southbound lanes of Peters Creek (N.C. 150 on old-school paper maps) would need to be closed to fix it and the work was scheduled to be finished by today.

But a need for more extensive repairs than originally thought and the weather - we’ll assume the midweek rain rather than Code Orange air quality - pushed the finish date back to Monday.

Pay attention to the detour signs. And for the next few days, keep the windows rolled up.

Dang Canadians.

Center of the GOP universe

GREENSBORO — If you’d made plans to be anywhere near the Koury Convention Center or the Four Seasons Town Centre mall, consider changing them.

The circus, in the form of the N.C. Republican Party state convention, rolls into town tonight.

Under ordinary circumstances, Greensboro — and Gate City Boulevard — easily could absorb the traffic (and the attention) that comes with the convention.

Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida is scheduled to speak at a dinner tonight and former Vice President Mike Pence will do likewise at lunch Saturday.

The biggest potential hassle, the motorcade, Secret Service protection and attendant cacophony that comes with a dinner speech given by former President Trump was, at last check, still on for Saturday night.

“You have possibly the top three candidates,” Chris Meadows, Guilford County’s GOP chairman, told the News & Record. “I would say this is going to be the center of Republican politics for two days.”