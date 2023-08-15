Unsettled Tuesday headed our way.

Forgive David Fain for spending an inordinate amount of time keeping track of the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history.

The fire had killed 99 in Hawaii as of Monday, a number almost certain to go up as search crews sift through the rubble.

More than 3,000 buildings burned to the ground near the historic town of Lahaina, including the house where Fain lived in the mid-80s. “104 Wahikuli Road … it was totally destroyed,” he said. “There’s nothing left.”

Knowing — and caring about — people directly affected by disaster naturally caused anxious phone calls and texts. He’s gotten firsthand accounts because he’s kept up with friends who put down roots on Maui.

Carefree and led by the limitless possibilities of youth, Fain and others moved there after college.

He worked his way up from working as a dockhand at a large resort to a position in management. “I was getting burned to a crisp out on the water and it didn’t take long for me to see they had an assistant manager’s job open,” he said.

“Ted (King), an old roommate, lost his business. His shop, trailers, trucks, everything was burned to a crisp,” Fain said. “His house in Lahaina, too. He has a houseful of refugees at a (second home).

“It’s unbelievable.”

His friends accounted for and the immediate danger from wildfire gone, he’s now focusing attention on the big picture about rebuilding.

Maui is home to some of the most expensive real-estate in the country; an existing affordable housing crisis has been made far worse.

Locals who can trace their families back for generations already harbored distrust of wealthy newcomers.

“The concern is that it will be rebuilt with huge developments that locals won’t be able to afford,” Fain said.

Whatever course that follows will take time — and a lot of money. Relief agencies including the Red Cross and Samaritan's Purse are headed to the area.

A planeload of supplies and volunteers from the Boone-based organization flew out of Piedmont Triad International Airport this morning.

That will certainly help with essentials needed for survival. But emotional healing will take longer.

“You can’t bring back history. You can’t rebuild a Banyan tree or the Pioneer Inn (a local landmark),” he said.

Earthquakes recorded in Guilford

GREENSBORO — Only those whose sleep can be disturbed by a pea buried under the mattress or men of a certain age prone to bathroom trips felt them, but a pair of earthquakes were reported in Guilford County early this morning.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a 2.1 magnitude was recorded just after 2 a.m. near Huffine Mill Road and the Urban Loop in northeast Greensboro and a second with a 2.0 magnitude a few minutes later near McLeansville.

Not that most people noticed.

Typically, a quake of 2.0 might be strong enough to be felt by some, but not large enough to cause damage.

They’re not reported often in North Carolina, but scientists do note several each year. Winston-Salem and Clemmons each recorded two in 2022.

The largest in recent memory happened near Sparta in 2020.

In that instance, an earthquake that registered a 5.1 heavily damaged homes and businesses along a fault line in Alleghany County.

Earthquakes, a tornado warning early this morning in Wilkes County, downed trees in Surry and Watauga, searing heat and unbearable humidity … enough already.

Tough place to start

WINSTON-SALEM — It’s highly unlikely that new city manager Patrick “Pat” Pate will ever say publicly how — or whether — the controversy over his hiring has affected him.

But it’s fair to wonder if he’s rethinking his decision to take the job.

Pate, a white man who’s currently the city manager of Manassas, Va., was offered the position earlier this summer after a split vote by City Council.

Three of the council’s four Black members wanted to promote assistant manager Patrice Toney while one, Mayor Pro Tem Denise Adams voted for Pate.

Afterward, Toney expressed frustration by suggesting that Black women “have to do 10 times more to prove ourselves and show that we are capable of leading,” and that the council’s decision “reflected that they are just not ready for a woman leader. I am qualified, and I have proven myself.”

No one could blame her. It’d be difficult for anyone not to speak up.

But the aftermath, including a meeting Monday between Mayor Allen Joines and community groups to soothe feelings bruised by a less-than-transparent hiring process, has raised eyebrows.

Some directed fire at Toney, criticisms that Joines felt compelled to address.

“I feel that these attacks are unfair,” Joines told a colleague. “I understand her frustration (because) where she’s at, there is a glass ceiling — for women in general, and particularly for African American women.”

Community groups such as the local chapter of the NAACP and the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and vicinity have been critical of the hiring process but did not suggest that Toney was bypassed due to gender or race.

Pate, of course, is at the other end of a delicate equation. He’s not scheduled to begin work until autumn, and much attention will be paid as he settles into the corner office.

A split vote and the subsequent criticism — process or not — cannot be comfortable.

“Certainly, you always want to have a unanimous selection there,” Joines said. “I respect my colleagues on the City Council for expressing their concerns on (the manager decision). We had long conversations with Mr. Pate and I think ... there is an openness to working with the city manager. So I think he’ll prove himself and prove that we made the right decision.”