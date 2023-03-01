Just another Wednesday in paradise. So much for in like a lion, huh March?

On the surface, it would seem as if nothing connects the shooting death of a 35-year-old man early Monday with a horrid hit-and-run crash in March 2019.

In one, a fight outside a bar led to gunfire and the killing of Quante Donnell “Tae” Wilder of Winston-Salem. In the other, a now 69-year-old man named Robert Jordan was run over, suffered a life-changing brain injury and left for dead.

Not at all alike - save one important thing: unserved arrest warrants play a prominent role in each incident.

The suspect in Monday’s killing, 19-year-old Nehemiah Chandler, had outstanding warrants from in September connected to the wounding of a man inside one of those shady-but-quasi-legal electronic gambling halls.

Kernersville police charged Chandler and Simir Miller, who was arrested soon afterward. But since Chandler lived in Winston-Salem, he apparently was allowed to wander freely despite charges demonstrating a proclivity toward gun violence.

The warrant would languish in a computer somewhere until cops bumped into him again.

That came Monday in the shooting on Burke Street.

In the hit-and-run, a man named Gregory Lucas Jr. - who’d been ducking serious DWI and assault on an officer charges in Wake County - was charged almost immediately.

So far he has managed to avoid accountability because he’s been allowed to walk out of jail twice on low bonds. A warrant charging him with felony hit-and-run languished from 2019 until January when Raleigh finally arrested him.

See the theme?

At any given time, tens of thousands of unserved arrest warrants are flitting through the state’s system awaiting service on the chance that law-enforcement runs across someone wanted in connection with a crime.

And for all but a select few, the attitude appears to be: “Eh, nobody died. So what?”

As illustrated by two very different incidents, the truth of the matter is that serving arrest warrants is a resource issue.

It’s no secret that Winston-Salem barely has enough cops to respond to 911 calls as is. Expecting the department to actively hunt fugitives - much less do more than perfunctory investigations into all but the most violent offenses - is folly.

Still, had Chandler been picked up on the gun charges and Lucas been forced to deal with his outstanding legal issues surrounding a bad DWI, one man might still be alive and another still able to walk without assistance.

Compassionate care

RALEIGH - The state Senate, on a 36-10 vote, once more approved a bill called the “N.C. Compassionate Care Act” that would legalize the use of medical marijuana.

Co-sponsored by Sen. Paul Lowe, D-Forsyth, and Republican Sens. Bill Rabon (Brunswick) and Michael Lee (New Hanover), the bill would allow, in very limited circumstances, very sick people to use marijuana to ease debilitating symptoms stemming from disease - or treatment.

(Think chemotherapy.)

That’s not terribly surprising; the Senate passed a similar bill in 2022. And even lock ‘em up prosecutors such as District Attorney Jim O’Neill of Forsyth County had endorsed legalization of marijuana for compassionate care.

Prospects for passing the state House are iffy, though Speaker Tim Moore did tell The (Raleigh) News & Observer that some newly elected members have softened their opposition.

Opponents, meanwhile, keep harping on an argument which has it that legalizing pot for cancer patients will be a short off-ramp to full on legalization for recreational use.

And to that we say, “Bring it on.”

The benefits of more tax revenues - and attendant increases in tourism - have been proven over and over again in other states.

Virginia is about to take a giant bite out of North Carolina wallets when it goes online in a year or two. Just like it did for years when we buried our collective heads over the lottery.

As to the “dangers” of weed, we’ll defer to the wisdom offered by a veteran narcotics cop who said in a long-ago casual conversation: “Unless it’s enough to kill somebody if it fell on them, I could care less about marijuana.”

Pesky vegetation

WINSTON-SALEM - Technically speaking, the closing of the 1500 block of Cloverdale Avenue today from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. is considered “vegetation management.”

City crews will be taking down troublesome trees, and that no doubt will affect the commuting habits of Ardmore folks, parents hustling kids to Brunson Elementary and active souls cutting through to the YMCA.

Because six hours have been blocked off, it’s safe to assume the trees in question are huge.

Detours obviously will be in place and unsuspecting motorists will be taken by surprise. Still, credit to city crews for prudence in avoiding bigger problems.

You’ve been warned.