A fine Wednesday.

It was only a matter of time before the Legislature — Republicans with a gerrymandered, veto-proof majority, that is - moved to restrict abortion access in North Carolina.

And as surely as absolute power corrupts absolutely, the majority party by week’s end is expected to pass Senate Bill 20, the “Care for Women, Children and Families Act.”

Party leadership — Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger and Speaker of the House Tim Moore specifically —will tell us that SB 20 is a ‘common-sense compromise’ in that it limits abortion at 12 weeks and allows exceptions for victims of rape and incest (up to 20 weeks), fetal abnormalities (24 weeks) and when the life of the mother is at risk (no restrictions.)

(Oh, and they sprinkled in some cash for the foster-care system. Ergo, the bill’s working title.)

Indeed, in the most technical sense of the word, S.B. 20 is a “compromise” — a compromise between Republicans, the most extreme who would gladly ban all abortions and those who can read polls.

Democrats and unaffiliated voters who support a woman’s right to choose didn’t have a seat at the table.

Americans, North Carolinians included, consistently have indicated support for women’s reproductive rights as reputable polls repeatedly indicate that 61 percent of the public believes abortion should be legal in all or most instances.

The more pragmatic (and Machiavellian) among the GOP leadership — Berger definitely qualifies — are very much aware of polls and growing political backlash elsewhere.

Just don’t expect to hear much about that aspect of the “compromise” during back-slapping news conferences orchestrated by old white guys.

In two ruby red states, Republican legislators last week stopped just shy of approving harsh new restrictions.

Six state senators in South Carolina, where the GOP has an unassailable 2-1 majority, voted against a near-total ban.

One, Sen. Sandy Senn, had the temerity to say it out loud when she accused leadership of “taking us off a cliff on abortion.”

And in Nebraska, an 80-year-old senator voted against a bill that would have restricted access to abortion to six weeks. His vote, by the way, left his party one vote shy of being able to end a filibuster.

His reason to vote against a bill he sponsored? According to the Associated Press … politics.

“Had my opponent had more time, more money, and more name recognition, she could have won. This made the message clear to me how critical abortion will be in 2024," said Sen. Merv Riepe. “We must embrace the future of reproductive rights.”

And politicians here in North Carolina, through the GOP “compromise,” clearly recognize it — even if no one actually mentions the political calculus out loud.

Beware snakes in the long grass

GREENSBORO — The last sign of spring finally reared its head this week when wildlife officials issued their annual warning to be wary of snakes lurking in the grass.

“If you see a snake, do not be alarmed. Do not kill it. Give it plenty of room,” the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission said in a news release.

Of the six venomous snake species native to North Carolina, three are rattlesnakes — the timber, the pigmy and the Eastern diamondback. Each is protected by the N.C. Endangered Species Act.

Here in the Triad, the only place anyone is likely to see a rattlesnake is behind glass at a zoo. Unless your neighbor is a nut who illegally collects venomous reptiles.

Copperheads, however, are another story. They’re all over the place here.

So many, in fact, that emergency room docs (and veterinarians for that matter) are well accustomed to treating copperhead bites to people and pets.

True story: In the early ‘90s, a family friend named Carl got bit while pruning bushes in the spring. He went to the ER at Moses Cone, reported that a copperhead nicked the meaty part of his hand between his thumb and forefinger.

When a skeptical doc asked if he was sure it was a copperhead, Carl produced a plastic bag containing one very dead copperhead, thereby quashing any remaining doubt.

The moral of the story: Watch your step and where you put your hands. The yard work can wait.