Despite the deluge, a sea of mud and lengthy delays on the only road out, Christine Toole wasn’t overly concerned about getting stranded at the Burning Man Festival.

Perhaps you saw (or read) some of the reports coming out of the Black Rock Desert in remote northern Nevada earlier this week.

Heavy rain over the Labor Day weekend — heavy by desert standards anyhow — turned the desert floor into a deep goop that prevented thousands from leaving via the only road in or out.

Burning Man is a free-flowing arts and music countercultural festival that draws more than 70,000. Known as “burners,” attendees set up a makeshift town called Black Rock City in an assortment of encampments.

“Burning Man is an adventure … not always the one you wanted, but always,” said Toole, a Winston-Salem resident who has attended the festival 12 times.

Heavy rain started coming down Friday and flooded the playa, the desert floor. Event organizers closed access into (and out of) Burning Man until the two-lane road to civilization became navigable.

Warnings to conserve food and water were issued. Overflowing Portajohns made a tough situation worse, and the report of a death prompted feverish national news coverage.

(The death was not related to the rain, officials said earlier this week. And in a “city” of 72,000, health problems happen.)

“It was miserable, but we were all pretty much fine,” Toole wrote in a series of texts after she and the folks she’d camped with started making their way home Tuesday. “It’s not like Lord of the Flies or anything like I suspect the media was depicting … though I’m limited to headlines because I don’t have enough internet to open articles.”

She wasn’t too far off.

Video of comedian Chris Rock and music producer Diplo covered in mud and riding in the back of a pickup truck after walking six miles perhaps exacerbated the situation.

Dedicated burners have learned over the years to prepare for anything and adhere to 10 principles of Burning Man including “radical self-reliance.”

“Sure there are always some tourists who do Burning Man for Instagram and don’t think pretty people are supposed to take care of themselves, but burners as a whole are a hearty lot.”

Toole and her friends rode out the extra days just fine by sticking to an ethos forged by experience of camping together for more than 10 years.

“We are all grizzled veterans and all of us overpack because our unofficial camp motto is ‘We are not here to suffer,” she wrote. “We are eating like kings and had water delivery … which we’d been using sparingly and also had been topped up just before the rain hit, so we were sitting on 100 or so gallons of potable water.”

With age and experience comes wisdom. Even the toilet situation wasn’t as bad as it could have been. Many women, she said, were clever enough to bring “pee funnels” just in case.

“The one frightening public health issue was the Porto’s,” Toole wrote, “but (organizers) got the (pumper) trucks in the next day and we cheered the parade like returning war heroes.”

The road was reopened Monday before the evening’s closing ceremony. But local officials asked burners Tuesday to consider staying a few extra days to relieve the hours-long traffic jam.

Fine time for the fair

GREENSBORO —The 90-plus degree heat notwithstanding, the first tangible sign of the approach of autumn opens Friday at the Greensboro Coliseum complex.

The 124th annual Central Carolina Fair is scheduled to run Friday through Sept. 17 with the expected array of rides, artery-clogging food and games operated by itinerant (and occasionally sketchy-looking) workers.

Just don’t call them carnies.

Admission tickets start at $6 for the day, and unlimited ride bracelets can be had for $30.

Pro tip: Wait until after riding the Hurl-A-Whirl eight consecutive times before gorging on deep-fried butter, cotton candy or other assorted delicacies.