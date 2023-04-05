Happy Wednesday. The prime meridian of the work week.

Keith Vest didn’t set out to be a central story line of a movie tabbed for a spot in RiverRun International Film Festival.

It just worked out that way.

“I don’t like talking about it actually,” said the 55-year-old whose private battle with cancer wound up featured publicly in “Riding in the Dark,” a documentary chosen to be among 174 films from 34 different countries featured in the festival set to kick off later this month.

Conceived casually just before the pandemic closed the world, “Riding in the Dark” started out as an amorphous idea to document a group of weekend warrior/cyclists - loons isn’t a reach - who’ve pounded city streets on two wheels for more than 20 years every day an ungodly 5:30 a.m.

“We thought it might be something cool to show our grandchildren one day about what grandpa was doing out there,” Vest said.

But once rider and co-conspirator Wes Salisbury goaded an actual filmmaker named Griffin Davis into getting involved, a hare-brained idea turned into something more.

Here’s how “Riding in the Dark” is described in RiverRun promotional material:

“Cyclists all fall in and out of love with their grueling sport many times in pursuit of individual glory. But in the 0530 cycling group, the bonds among riders - both on and off the bike - sustain lasting friendships and offer life-giving support when it's needed most. Take a peek inside 0530 as they navigate the Covid pandemic together and see their found through the toughest uphill battle of his life.”

Professional storytellers, once they started interviewing group members for background, zeroed in on Vest, who helped found the group in 2003, and his fight with stage four cancer.

He’d mentioned it only casually as an explanation for why he was on a bicycle with a few dozen others when normal people are just stirring.

“I couldn’t do much,” Vest said of his cancer treatments. “But even on days when I was as sick as I’d ever been I got on (an indoor trainer) for 20 minutes and tried to sweat. I figured I’d try to get the cancer out.”

And though he figured it was a private struggle, what Vest soon figured out was that the people he’d been riding with had turned into something more than weekend warriors with a shared, if odd, passion.

0530 had become a community and a support network - an element professional filmmakers couldn’t resist when making their documentary.

“It ended up meaning a lot,” he said. “You have a group of human beings holding each other up and holding each other accountable. (Cancer patients) have days when you don’t feel like getting out of bed. But the group motivated me to get up. I just wanted to show and ride.”

Unofficial start to budget season

GREENSBORO - Though municipal employees work on fiscal issues year-round, the budget season doesn’t begin for the average taxpayer until municipal workers publicly plead for better pay and working conditions.

Call it the first sign of spring in the city.

The annual push began in Gate City Tuesday when workers made an appeal to elected officials as numbers get crunched and priorities set

Members of the N.C. Public Service Workers Union and the local NAACP asked city leaders to raise the minimum wage to $20 an hour, implement hazard pay for working in inclement weather conditions and a 10-percent raise.

Odds are workers won’t get anything near that. But they won’t get anything if they don’t ask.

Good Friday closures

WINSTON-SALEM - It’s never too early to plan.

City offices will be closed Friday to observe Good Friday. Garbage ordinarily scheduled for Fridays and will be picked up on Monday April 10.

Recycling and yard-waste collection won’t be affected. The Hanes Mill Road Solid Waste Facility will close at 3 p.m. and the Old Salisbury Road Landfill and Overdale Road Yard Waste facility will be closed.

CityLink, a municipal call center, is scheduled to operate from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.