Two Things: Making progress step by step, a chance for mercy and a message worth hearing

Monday. But with purpose.

No doubt you’re aware that today is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, an observed national holiday since 1986.

Which is as it should be.

Amid the calls for service, prayer breakfasts, speeches and commemorations, though, it’s instructive to remember how we got here. Getting to this point, in a long and ongoing march for civil rights, has not been easy.

Even agreeing on something seemingly as simple as celebrating MLK Day as an actual holiday proved difficult.

Davidson County, you might recall, required public opprobrium, some shame and threat of economic consequence before commissioners there voted in December 2001 to recognize what the nation had for 25 years.

Leaders, elected and otherwise, throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, often moaned that adding MLK Day to the local calendar could cost the county some $130,000 in lost pay and productivity. Supporters often countered without gaining much traction that inaction supported racism.

Other figures frequently bandied about included the potential to lose out on $300 million in various economic development projects and lost tax revenue approaching $1.6 million.

“We needed to get this shadow lifted from over us,” said Commissioner Larry Potts. “We have industries looking at us, and we want them to look at us in the best light.”

That really fell short of meeting the soaring rhetoric that King used to guide the nation forward.

A motion to make MLK Day a paid holiday passed, by the way, on a 4-3 vote.

Leaders finally agreed, motivated, it would seem, by money and a fear of appearing to be racists rather than, say, a concern that dragging feet for a quarter of a century over $130,000 might actually have been racist.

None of this is mentioned to throw shade at anyone or anything in particular. Plenty of other places took a minute, too.

Rather, it’s a simple reminder that lasting, positive change - and a more perfect union - can be gradual and requires work and commitment.

Now, a holiday Two Things.

Hearing scheduled

GREENSBORO - A parole hearing is scheduled for Tuesday in Raleigh for a former UNC Greensboro student who had been serving life in prison for setting a fire that killed four young people in a student housing complex.

Janet Danahey, 44, admitted to setting items on fire on a porch at the Campus Walk apartments on Feb. 15, 2002 in what she told investigators was a prank aimed at an ex-boyfriend.

The fire quickly spread, claiming the lives of sisters Rachel and Donna Llewellyn, Ryan Bek and Elizabeth Harris.

Danahey was sentenced to life without possibility of parole after being convicted of second-degree murder.

Gov. Pat McCrory, a Republican, commuted the sentence in 2017, making her eligible for parole in 2029.

Then in December, Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, granted clemency, which meant she would be eligible for parole as soon as this month.

That doesn’t mean she will walk out of prison anytime soon. The parole board, which hasn’t seen a lot of work since sentencing laws were overhauled in the ‘90s, isn’t noted for going soft.

Still, Danahey, her supporters and attorneys have managed to convince governors of different parties to at least open up the possibility of mercy.

Pushing for equity

It’s been mentioned before but bears repeating.

Briana Scurry, the starting goalie on the U.S. women’s national soccer team that won the 1999 World Cup and two Olympic gold medals will be the keynote speaker tonight at Wake Forest University’s MLK Day celebration.

Scurry, the first Black, openly gay goalkeeper, will discuss her journey and her role in pushing for equity in women’s sports including having female players salaries equal those afforded to members of the men’s team.

It wouldn’t be far-fetched to pay the women more, given the team’s success. Their on-field accomplishments do dwarf those achieved by their male counterparts; that ought to count for something.

The program begins at 7 p.m. on campus at Wait Chapel. It’s free and open to the public.