Happy Tuesday. Congrats WFU baseball ... No. 1 seed and some very impressive mullets.

The work couldn’t be more different.

Carpenters and painters in Danville, Va. were putting the finishing touches last week on a storefront business. Two signs alerted passersby headed to the new casino down the block what was coming.

Rise Dispensary … Cannabis Coming Soon

A medical marijuana dispensary will be open for business in short order.

This morning, shortly after the N.C. Legislature settles in for the week, a House health committee will take up the Compassionate Care Act, which, if passed, would permit the use of medical marijuana for individuals suffering from serious illness including cancer, ALS, epilepsy, PTSD and Parkinson’s disease.

And unlike in years past, when similar proposals failed in the House, leadership has dropped hints that the bill has a fighting chance.

“Last year when we didn’t take it up, it was overwhelmingly opposed by most of the caucus,” Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, said earlier this spring. “Attitudes have changed, and I think some folks have had an opportunity, once they were back home and met with folks, to see that there’s some potentially legitimate uses for this.”

Virginia, as some of us know, went for the Full Monty in 2018 when its Legislature approved medical and recreational marijuana. Virginians could grow, possess and consume at their leisure if they wished.

The Commonwealth became the 21st state in the nation — the first in the South — to legalize weed. Supporters noted that other states in the Northeast, Midwest and the West collect billions in tax revenue.

(Democrats controlled state government at the time; Republicans, who took over in 2022, pulled funding for regulatory agencies, which essentially froze the process for the foreseeable future.)

Meanwhile, attitudes in North Carolina — as measured in public polling — have continued to shift, as Speaker Moore aptly noted.

A SurveyUSA poll taken in 2022 indicates that 57 percent of N.C. voters support legalizing marijuana for adults while 32 percent say it should remain illegal.

Polls and public support, however, have very little practical effect as gerrymandering has largely taken the will of the majority out of policy making.

The work is in the hands of construction workers in one, and legislators in the other.

Legalized marijuana, OK’ed incrementally with decriminalization and medical use, is coming eventually, the same way that Prohibition was overturned and lotteries and casinos have been approved.

It’s only a matter of time — and pace.

Mind those bins, and don't eat paste

WINSTON-SALEM — Believe it or not, there is a right way to drag garbage (and recycling) bins to the street.

We know this, thanks to a helpful reminder circulated recently by the city.

Per the city’s social media staff — yeah, the city employs people with Facebook as part of their job duties — bins are to be placed 3 feet apart from each other and obstacles such as mailboxes, fences and trees.

“This makes it easier for the trucks to collect the cart and helps avoid damage!” the posting reads.

Though it seems like common sense, we do live at a time when laundry detergent comes with warning labels and some people need reminders not to eat the silica gel packets tucked into some prepackaged foods.

Forgivable loans

GREENSBORO — Elected officials have turned to a nonprofit agency to help with the city’s homeless population.

Step Up on Second, based in California, will convert within the next three years the former Regency Inn & Suites on North O. Henry Boulevard into 150 apartments. Previously, the hotel had been used for emergency housing during the bleakest parts of the winter.

The money, a $3 million forgivable loan secured by the property and an additional $1 million for case management for residents, will come from the city.

“We have the need for a few hundred bills right now,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said.

The move comes on the heels of the city approving restrictions on short-term rentals. At least Greensboro is trying to do something about homelessness and a crisis in affordable housing.