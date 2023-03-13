Happy Monday. Remember: This is normal for March. Light jacket and wool socks.

Don’t look now but the Legislature is after 10 years (and counting) lurching at long last toward expanding Medicaid to provide health care to some 600,000 of the poorest and most vulnerable North Carolinians.

As soon as Tuesday, the Senate could have a final floor vote on House Bill 76 — the first on Medicaid expansion since states became eligible in 2013 under the Affordable Care Act.

Thanks, Obama.

The astounding part is that it took 10 years to get to this point even though the federal government will be footing most of the bill.

Between Medicaid expansion and another federal health-care funding program called HASP, the state, per the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, will get $8 billion annually at no additional cost to the state and another $1.8 billion to “support behavior health, public-safety support, rural health care and other needs.”

Set aside for just a moment the idea that the Legislature willingly allowed more than a half-million of the state’s poor twist for a decade.

Why the hold-up?

In recent years, it was because the honorables — mostly Republicans — wanted to wrangle over other unrelated health-care regulations. Chief among them was reducing “certificates of need,” overbearing regulations that forced health-care providers to fight miles of state red-tape in order to open new facilities.

They did get that worked out, but only after clearing it with lobbyists representing big-health care conglomerates eager to protect market share.

The poor, the powerful and the fat cats who bankroll them felt, could wait. They’re used to it.

So how did they get away with holding out for so long?

Politics. A significant number of lawmakers — 22 state representatives voted against it — cited fiscal concerns.

They have a point, but only just. It is fair to call Medicaid expansion what it really is: a redistribution of wealth from the top — those who actually pay their taxes, that is — to those in lower brackets.

It comes down to a question of fairness: Is access to decent health care a right or a privilege?

The answer depends on what kind of insurance card you have in your wallet and what’s in your heart.

There are a few potential political trips wires before Medicaid expansion makes it to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk. Zealots could yet try to stick all sorts of unrelated things into the bill — abortion restrictions, cutting corporate tax rates or adding ‘Don’t say gay’ into educational curriculum, to name three trip wires.

One can hope that legislative leaders have a better grip on the extremists, but you never know.

And even if expansion passes, it won’t go into effect until the state’s $29.7 billion budget passes later this year.

But after 10 years, what’s a few more months?

Guilford budget wrangling

GREENSBORO — Speaking of fiscal matters, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners is scheduled to host tonight the first of four Town Hall meetings over the budget.

County staff, who are typically pretty good at this sort of thing, will lay out the economic conditions with potential impact on the budget process for 2023-24, forecast what the property tax rate will look like and provide starting points for setting spending priorities in a budget of nearly $800 million.

Commissioners will make final decisions, though they’re known to mostly stay within budgetary guardrails set up by the professionals they employ in the budget office.

Tonight’s meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. for Union Station, 124 E. Gate City Blvd.

Fatal crash closes highway

WINSTON-SALEM — A single vehicle crash early this morning that left one person dead closed down the U.S. 311 ramp at Interstate 40.

The highway was closed about 4:30 a.m., Winston-Salem police said, but has since reopened.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department tweeted later that one person was killed in the crash. Detours were set up and delays for morning commuters were significant.

But losing a few minutes on the drive to the office hardly compares to the loss suffered by a family just learning about an unexpected tragedy.

Patience, people. Patience.