Pumpkin spice Monday? .... Not. I’d sooner have a rusty fish hook in a finger.

For those who remember old politicians — or their legacies — the death Thursday of former U.S. Sen. Lauch Faircloth brought up a range of memories.

Seasoned North Carolina voters who’ve attained elder status in the community recall Faircloth as one of those old-school Southern Democrats who changed party affiliation and beat Terry Sanford for a Senate seat in 1992.

Others, particularly Chamber of Commerce types, might remember Faircloth as the state’s secretary of commerce under then-Gov. Jim Hunt, along with Sanford, another legendary figure in the state’s Democratic machine.

In Washington, locals focused on the one-term senator’s wild feud with D.C. Mayor Marion Barry — forever infamous for getting caught on video by the FBI smoking crack — over the district’s finances after the federal government assumed near total control of city operations.

A few choice excerpts include: “My ability to run a city is exactly that of Mayor Barry’s: None at all,” Faircloth said.

In 1998, when early voting returns showed Faircloth losing his re-election bid to upstart Democrat John Edwards — speaking of political disgrace, remember that guy? — Barry was downright giddy in sharing his glee. “(Faircloth) is so busy picking on me and the residents of the District of Columia that he neglected his constituents in North Carolina. Now he can go back and deal with the pigs,” Barry told The Washington Post.

Me, I’ll remember Faircloth for something else entirely.

I met him during that 1992 campaign against Sanford. I was new to the business, a know-it-all — shocking, right? —and had no clue how much I didn’t know.

But Duncan McLaughlin “Lauch” Faircloth did.

Back in those days, candidates actually answered questions, mingled after high-dollar fundraisers and sat for lengthy interviews. No handlers and few filters.

Faircloth grew up down east in Sampson County. He’d attended High Point College for about a day and a half — he’d joke that he beat his mother back to the family farm after she’d dropped him off.

(The truth was that his father had suffered a stroke and he was needed at home.)

He became a wealthy man with a range of holdings including cotton and hog farms, construction and car dealerships. At one point, he had a concrete plant near Clinton, N.C.

And while he was a member of the state highway commission, that plant sold a lot of concrete to the state after the commission approved the construction of a bypass around tiny Clinton.

It seemed like cronyism of the highest order — information voters might want. Though it’s common these days for watchdog groups to review government contracts for such things, in the ‘50s, ‘60s and into the ‘70s, not so much.

So during one of those campaign events in 1992, I asked him about the concrete sales thinking that it might be a Mike Wallace/60 Minutes moment.

Fairlcoth didn’t pause for one second. He smiled warmly and answered with neither surprise nor malice. He sounded more like a patient father (or grandfather) explaining how the world really works than a politician.

“Son,” he said, “that’s just the way things got done in those days.”

Faircloth, the son of a cotton farmer turned U.S. senator, died Thursday at home in Clinton. He was 95.

Local Oath Keeper sentenced

A former High Point police officer joined the long, thin line of pathetic “patriots” sentenced to prison for participating in the insurrection in the U.S. Capitol.

Laura Steele was convicted in March on conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges resulting from the attack on Jan. 6, 2021. She was a member of the Oath Keepers, a group whose members clearly didn’t read (or retain much from) whatever oaths they’d sworn in previous lives.

U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta sentenced her Friday to 12 months and one day in prison and three years of supervised release. Steele was one of four people associated with the Oath Keepers convicted in March.

“Laura Steele is arguably the most culpable of all five defendants being sentenced,” prosecutors for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia wrote in an arguing for a long active sentence. “As someone who spent a career in law enforcement, she was in a better position than most to appreciate the grave dangers posed by her conduct and the conduct of her co-conspirators on January 6.”

Steele and the other defendants, prosecutors wrote, participated in “an unprecedented conspiracy to stop members of Congress from performing their constitutionally required duty to review and certify the results of the 2020 presidential election ...the seriousness of this offense cannot be overstated.”

Defense attorney Peter Cooper followed Lawyering 101 in advocating for his client. He wrote that Steele regretted her actions and accepted responsibility, and hinted that she had fell under a spell cast by kooky conspiracy nuts.

“Quite simply her experiences on that day have left an indelible sour taste in her mouth and she wants to put it in the past and close the door as quickly as possible,” Cooper wrote in asking for a lenient sentence of home confinement.

He wrote that Steele was very frightened about what could happen at her sentencing “but she wishes to make the Court aware that she knows she’s here based on her own actions and takes responsibility.”

The six months of cable television with an ankle bracelet seems laughably brief. The government had asked for an active sentence of between 8 years, 1 month and 10 years, 1 month.

Whether a gullible dope, a hard-boiled traitor or something in between, a former cop who should have known better is headed to prison.