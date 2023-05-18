NORTH WILKESBORO - It didn’t take long for Jesse Williams to notice a car slowing to a near crawl on the street in front of his home.

Williams lives on Fishing Creek Road, a couple hundred yards from the Junior Johnson Grandstand at the North Wilkesboro Speedway, and that lone vehicle represented economic opportunity.

A hand-written sign, planted near the road, spelled it out: $25 to park for the day.

“Come on in. Plenty of room,” said Williams, 35, as he motioned for the driver to pull up close to the house. “Just trying to make a little extra spending money.”

Daily parking near the refurbished Speedway is one modest ripple in the $50-$100 million in the flood of economic benefits that giddy elected officials have been touting since Gov. Roy Cooper and the Legislature directed $18 million in American Rescue Plan money - already spent COVID-relief dough that federal politicians are bickering over - to fix the track.

Signs similar to the one in Williams’ yard have sprouted all along Fishing Creek Road and Speedway Lane, winding two-lane roads that represent the only ways into (and out of) the track.

And in a very specific way, the off-site parking presents a master class in microeconomics. Elasticity and utility in supply and demand, competition in an open market and quick thinking salesmanship were all on full display.

The closer you get to the Speedway, the more the price for parking increases. Property owners were $40 and $50 for premium spots for the weekend’s showpiece NASCAR All-Star Race; $25 seemed to be where the market would settle for a weekday spot.

Farther down the road, those willing to walk a little farther uphill, could find spots offered for less.

Unfettered and (mostly) unrestrained free marketeering was on display Wednesday. Homes near the North Wilkesboro Speedway, whether their owners thought about it in those terms, represented a lab-quality case study of dog-eat-dog capitalism working in real time.

“The neighbor up there, he was asking $40,” said Williams, gesturing to a man standing in front of a one-story brick ranch. “I had $25 on mine so now he’s changed his to $20.”

Though he likely didn’t have parking specifically in mind - traditional spending in restaurants, hotels and shops with an attendant bounce in sales tax revenue is more like it - Gov. Roy Cooper had been bragging on such opportunities moments earlier during a photo-opp grip-and-grin.

“Marcus (Smith, the chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports) was saying the usual All-Star race weekend will bring about $100 million to the local community,” Cooper said. “I don’t know if it will be that much because of the way things are spread out in rural communities in North Carolina but it will be significant.

“At least $50 million and maybe more than that.”

To Williams and his neighbors, those figures are lottery jackpots, pie-in-the-sky projections made up of orange and blue Monopoly bills.

He hadn’t done any cost-benefit analyses; he’d just set his lawnmower blade to its lowest setting, moved his grill and outdoor stuff closer to the house to make more room and hung out a sign hoping for the best.

“I dunno. We’ll see,” he said when asked about how much he hoped to make. “I’ve never done this before.”

One rather large obstacle remained before he and other neighbors could see some cash change hands: the N.C. Highway Patrol were stopping some motorists before they turned toward the track from Fishing Creek Road and officials had closed off access from the other end of his street.

“DOT (the N.C. Department of Transportation) had got the bridge blocked and troopers aren’t letting anyone up here,” he said. “They won’t let nobody up here. I sure hope that changes.”

A rising economic tide might lift all boats, but only if troopers allow it.

Anybody seen this man?

WINSTON-SALEM - Consider the source - Facebook and social media, on occasion, aren’t the most accurate - but a post about a man walking down U.S. 52 Thursday afternoon certainly raised a few eyebrows.

“Has anybody seen a man carrying a cross down (U.S.) 52 it slowed down traffic for a second and I was thinking he’s brave for walking and rolling a giant cross down highway 52,” a user posted.

Um. What?!?

Replies came rather rapidly. Yes.

Rolling a cross down a heavily traveled highway notorious for crashes and traffic jams seems, shall we say, a rather unusual way to worship or do penance.

We reached out to local law-enforcement this morning to see what, if anything, they heard. When (or if) cops call back, we’ll report back.

And if a trooper or patrol officer did write a citation, I can’t wait to see the freedom of religion argument in traffic court.

Gate City tax outlook

GREENSBORO - Hold onto your wallets.

Budget season is nigh and to the surprise of no one who pays the slightest bit of attention, Greensboro city officials are proposing … a tax hike.

City Manager Taiwo Jaiyeoba baked a 4-cent property tax increase in a proposed $749.5 budget.

The math has it that, if approved, the city tax rate will increase to 67.25 cents per $100 of property value, which means that the owner of a $250,000 home would pay $1,681.25 in city property tax.

That’d be $93.25 higher than the check stroked earlier this year for 2022-23.