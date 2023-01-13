Two Things: Mining for helpful data in the unlikeliest of places and back to school again

Wheezing, sputtering and gasping for air, but we made it. Happy Friday.

A friend, a hand-on banker-turned-septic-tank company owner, had this to say about his unorthodox, abrupt career change: “For sure there’s money in it,” he said. “But you have to reach in to get it.”

Why, you might be wondering, would that come up? Solid question.

The answer can be found in … community COVID-19 transmission rates.

Make no mistake, COVID remains a big problem. But instead of daily death counts and hospitalizations, it seems that the focus has shifted to lost work days as scientists have learned more about the virus and vaccination rates have leveled off.

(As of Thursday afternoon, per the state Department of Health and Human Services, 20 percent of adults in North Carolina have the full regimen including an updated booster; 59 percent have at least one of the original boosters; 78 percent had the first vaccinations; and 30 percent of kids and teens have had their shots. Not great, but better than bupkis.)

Anyhow, we started thinking about COVID-19 again after the neighbors and several friends were laid low by it.

That in turn led us to the state Department of Health and Human Services to look for data. There, we stumbled across information which shows that one of the leading indicators/predictors about an uptick in the spread of COVID-19 can be found in what actual adults call wastewater.

The thought train naturally led to friend Dave’s sloshing truck o’sewage and a wide range of joke possibilities that we’re trying to resist in the giddy first light of the weekend.

So here we are.

We’re not sure who first thought to mine those depths for clues - and maybe we don’t want to know - but, as the science says, it works.

Samples are collected at various municipal wastewater plants and rushed to state labs to test. (We imagine collections involve multiple layers of latex, a ladle with a very long handle and a topshelf set of nose plugs. Note to the state: whatever you’re paying those people, it’s not enough.)

In wastewater, according to state scientists who would know, virus particles in the wastewater are no longer infectious - perhaps they gagged - and that allows them to be tracked.

The research suggests that the virus particles appear in wastewater 4-6 days before cases are identified, data which should set off alarms.

Virus particles, we learned while fooling around on the DHHS website, had increased this week to 82.4 million per person. That’s up from 49.1 million parts per person Dec. 28 and way up from 1.6 million parts per person recorded July 7.

So it seems to check out that more people we know have been felled by COVID-19 in recent days.

Weird. The more you know, though.

Now, Two Things.

Back to school already?

GREENSBORO - To the collective relief of countless parents, the kiddies have recently returned to school after the sugar-fueled, high-adrenaline holiday break.

And yet Guilford County parents awakened today to the news that it’s already time to think about next year.

The application period for the Guilford County Schools 47 magnet-school options opens today and runs through Feb. 20. Parents (or grandparents for that matter) interested in magnet options ranging from arts to STEM should begin exploring them.

To help, a magnet school showcase is scheduled for Feb. 1 at the Greensboro Coliseum complex.

A new honor for an old honor, your honor

WINSTON-SALEM - Old Salem, per a notice from city government, has been awarded a state Highway Historical Marker to celebrate its designation as the state’s first local historic district in 1948.

We’re not quite sure exactly what that means. It seems as if we’re getting a new sign to celebrate being the first locality to get a … historic district sign.

It seems odd, but looked at another way, the new marker will underscore the fact that by extension, Winston-Salem and Forsyth County are being honored for being among the first to try and preserve key parts of its history.

Always nice to be recognized for forward thinking … by looking back. Old Salem, too, is a nice day trip tourist attraction that injects cash into the local economy.

The more you know.