Two Things: Moving on from Scooby Doo, a notable anniversary and entrepreneurship

Even with Fat Axl Rose fronting, it was a long, long, long way from Scooby Doo Live! to the Guns N’ Roses concert in 2017 that, for some, changed forever the image of Truist Field.

Once Guns took the stage that evening, the stadium filled with possibilities beyond the regular autumnal slate of a handful of football games.

(Quick show of hands … Who knew Guns N’ Roses had that performance left in the tank? Anyone? Our hair, what’s left of it, is still blown back.)

It was visionary - daring, even - for little old Wake Forest to allow a concert to be booked in the “Wrigley Field of College Football.”

Billy Joel and Paul McCartney, two more aging acts, subsequently put more than 30,000 fannies in the stadium’s seats in 2018 and 2022. Ron Wellman wasn’t wrong about expanding the stadium’s reach.

For that, give credit to the just disbanded - and still odd - management arrangement Wake had lined up with the Greensboro Coliseum to book non-basketball acts at the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum after the university purchased it from the city of Winston-Salem in 2013.

“One of the great success stories has been the three shows at Truist Field,” said John Currie, WFU’s athletics director.

Yes …. But.

For each of the three memorable nights in the stadium, there were five duds - Scooby Doo Live! and the Acquire the Fire Christian teen expo to name two - booked for the Joel by staff at the Greensboro Coliseum.

It didn’t take Nostradamus to see that the bigger acts that would entice thousands of visitors to loosen their grips on their wallets would be held in Greensboro’s Coliseum.

Non-basketball events at the Joel, if memory and the in-house archives system serve, dropped from 26 in the 10 months before Greensboro staff took over to 16 over the next ten.

Worse from an economic standpoint, acts such as Elton John, the Spinners and rap artist Mos Def went elsewhere.

And while it may be true the Joel, as resident curmudgeon City Councilman Robert Clark said before the sale, was “functionally obsolete,” Winston-Salem deserved better than Scooby Doo!

“We did have a blockbuster Paul McCartney concert, but that was in the football stadium,” said Mayor Allen Joines. “We did feel like the Joel needed more attention.”

So the news that Wake Forest has hired ASM Global - a company that handles bookings at more than 350 arenas around the globe - to manage the Joel, Truist Field and Couch Ballpark should be a big net positive.

It stands to reason that a company hired by the university will have the school’s best (financial) interests at heart and avoid the perception, real or imagined, that staff at the Greensboro Coliseum favored its venue over Winston-Salem’s when booking acts.

“As we look at the opportunity to do more for the building and the community, we decided we would benefit by bringing in a partner to operate the building on our behalf,” Currie said.

A piece of history

GREENSBORO - As anniversaries go, the 63rd doesn’t seem like any sort of grand occasion.

It’s neither a diamond nor a platinum celebration. Sixty-three just seems meh; another step toward eligibility for Social Security.

But there are exceptions and today most certainly fits.

Sixty three years ago today, students at N.C. A&T State University sat down at a segregated Woolworth’s lunch counter and quietly waited for service.

That determined and dignified act helped push along in meaningful ways the Civil Rights Movement.

And to mark the occasion - and what came after a historic catalyst - N.C. A&T will be holding a series of commemorations throughout the day today.

The school and the city should stand just a little taller today.

Attention small business owners

WINSTON-SALEM - Black entrepreneurs, per financial planning website bankrate.com, start their businesses with an average of $35,000 - about one-third of that available to White entrepreneurs.

To help remedy that situation locally and keep the trend arrow pointed up for Black-owned businesses, local entrepreneurs who work out of the Enterprise Center with the S.G. Atkins Community Development Corp. are hosting Friday a seminar aiming to match good business plans with enough financial backing to make a go of it.

“We will have banks, city programs, and nonprofit grantors,” said Carol Davis, who heads the Enterprise Center. “There will be speed-dating at the end where businesses can sit down with the funders and talk about their funding needs. At the Enterprise Center and the SGA CDC, we have made strong progress toward breaking down the economic barriers, but there remains a long way to go, a journey that we must make together.”

Questions can be directed to Carol Davis at davisc@wssu.edu.

To register go to: www.eventbrite.com/e/black-business-summit-where-access-to-capital-and-small-business-meet-registration-513105190437?aff=ebdssbdestsearch