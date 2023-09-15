Hallelujah it’s Friday. Rejoice responsibly.

Phil Archer, the gregarious curator at the Reynolda House Museum of Modern Art, pretty much nailed majority community sentiment surrounding the shooting death of tobacco heir Z. Smith Reynolds in 1932.

“People still know that something terrible happened here, and it bothered me that visitors would come away confused,” said Archer at a preview of a new exhibit called “Smith & Libby. Two Rings, Seven Months, One Bullet. “It’s totally human nature to be intrigued by tragedy and also by mystery.”

The terrible thing, if memory fails, was the violent demise of Reynolds the night of July 5, 1932.

He and Libby Holman, his wife of less than a year, had thrown a rather large party on the grounds of the family’s palatial estate.

Copious amounts of alcohol were served and consumed. A quarrel had broken out that night between Smith and Libby.

And somewhere around midnight, a single bullet was fired into Reynolds’ head. He died the next morning and it was initially ruled a suicide.

The intoxicating combination of the Reynolds name and Holman’s fame — she had been a nationally known Broadway star who toured the country singing siren songs before the marriage — set off a round of breathless news coverage that would make modern day tabloids blush.

And sworn testimony offered at an official coroner’s inquest, which changed the manner of death to Smith having died “at the hands of a person or persons unknown,” added fuel to the fire of conjecture and speculation.

A rumored affair between Holman and Albert “Ab” Walker, Reynolds’ childhood friend and personal secretary, made the rounds. Holman herself testified that her husband, who often carried a gun, had threatened her and placed the barrel up to his own head several times.

Stories about infidelity and impotence spiced things up. Sex sells.

“Libby was bisexual,” Archer said. “She had had a number of lovers and Smith encouraged her to take other lovers as he’d had some trouble (with impotence.)”

Then, of course, there was the matter of money as a possible motive.

At the time of his death, Smith had been living large on an annual allowance of more than $800,000 in today’s dollars and stood to inherit $20 million on his 28th birthday — the equivalent of $440 million in 2023.

Was Smith Reynolds murdered? Or did he commit suicide?

Holman and Walker were indicted for first-degree murder. And not long after, the charges were dropped at the Reynolds family's behest.

For years afterward, the death of Z. Smith Reynolds spawned numerous magazine articles, books and blockbuster Hollywood films.

But the family — relatives and representatives of various foundations — offered little by way of public comment.

That changed in a big way this month when the Reynolda House opened “Smith & Libby,” an exhibit which runs until Dec. 31. It’s based on family interviews, collections, photographs, letters and personal belongings rarely seen.

“We didn’t know if the community was ready for the museum to give its account,” Archer said. “The rest of the world had a crack at it, so why not the museum?”

Bond money well spent

WINSTON-SALEM — The formal unveiling of the city’s newest park is scheduled for Saturday.

Spoiler alert: politicians will be involved. Cartoonishly large scissors will be wielded and ribbons cut. Babies might be kissed and rousing speeches given.

Hizzoner Mayor Allen Joines and members of the City Council invite the general citizenry to swing past Bethania Freedman’s Park at 11 a.m.

The park is located at 1569 Bethania-Rural Hall Road near Fire Station 20 and has the usual stuff one might expect — a picnic shelter, walking trail, fitness stations and indoor plumbing.

Built with $874,119 in bond money voters approved in 2016, Freedman’s Park differs from others, however, in that it also has displays that explain the history of the area.

African-Americans acquired land there after the Civil War not too far from nearby farms that enslaved people and established thriving settlements that became the largest population of African Americans of any town in Forsyth County.

The more you know.

You’re on your own for refreshments, however. Feel free to bring doughnuts. Everyone loves an original glazed.

Ad blitz not far behind

GREENSBORO — The silly, er, political season is officially upon us.

A new wave of national politicians washes up on the Gate City’s shores later today in the form of Vice President Kamala Harris.

She is scheduled to visit N.C. A&T State University as part of a 12-campus “Fight for Our Freedoms” college tour. Usually that means speeches, babies kissed — see above — and talking up the importance of getting out the youth vote, whatever that means.

Expect Harris to bang Republicans over abortion restrictions, student-loan forgiveness, climate change and book bans — red meat for the blue Democratic base.

Events are open only to students, select staff and the media.

It will be good exposure for A&T, and the visit once again underscores North Carolina’s status as a competitive swing state in the 2024 elections.

If your plans take you anywhere near the university today, be patient or pick another time. Traffic will be heavy (or restricted) at times and there will be plenty of stern Secret Service types speaking into their shirt sleeves.

Buckle up. It won’t be long before the airwaves get carpet bombed with political ads and hatchet jobs.