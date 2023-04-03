Egad … Monday.

With everything else going on in Raleigh, it was easy to look past the curious state Senate Bill 430.

The Legislature, to its (belated) credit and with a heavy push from state Rep. Donny Lambeth, R-Forsyth, finally got on board with Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act to extend later this year health-care coverage to some 600,000 vulnerable North Carolinians.

And for better or worse, depending on one’s politics, the honorables tossed out a law requiring would-be gun owners to obtain a pistol permit from their county sheriff before completing a purchase and stand poised to take up any number of possible new restrictions on abortion.

Substantial matters carrying real impact.

So when an e-mail crossed the electronic transom over the weekend touting Senate Bill 430, two words lit up the desk at Two Things World HQ: APRIL FOOL.

Closer examination, alas, determined that SB 430 - working short title “Eliminate Participation Trophies” - is no joke.

The proposed legislation has 13 lines and an official stamp from the principal clerk indicating that it has in fact been filed for the honorables’ consideration.

A farce? You decide.

“Section 1. Article 18 of Chapter 160A of the General Statutes is amended by adding a new section to read …

"Youth sports or other youth recreation activities operated under the authority of a local government shall not include awards for participants based solely on their participation in the sport or activity.

"Awards provided in connection with the activity, if any, shall be based on identified performance achievements.”

It’s co-sponsored by state Sens. Eddie Settle, Tim Moffitt and Bobby Hanig. Settle represents Wilkes, Surry, Yadkin and Alexander counties, Moffitt three counties in western North Carolina and Hanig several in northeastern N.C.

Seems as if there are better ways to spend the honorables time than meddling in local parks and recreation kiddie leagues.

Salem Parkway reopen after crash

KERNERSVILLE - A fatal crash closed a section of Salem Parkway for hours early this morning, police said.

According to Kernersville police, a vehicle drove off the road near Macy Grove Road and crashed into a ditch about 1:30 a.m.

The man, who has not been identified, ran into the road and died after being struck by a second vehicle.

Lanes of Salem Parkway were reopened to traffic. The investigation is ongoing.

No 'Shining Moment'

GREENSBORO - If basketball - or staying up way too late - isn’t quite your thing, an different sort of competition this evening has a local rooting interest.

Carlos Rising, a graduate of Grimsley High, is scheduled to sing Monday evening on NBC’s “The Voice” at 8 p.m.

Rising, now a resident of Wilmington, advanced last month when he performed a Eric Clapton song called “Change the World.”

Country icon Blake Shelton nabbed Rising for his team on the show. Tonight’s performance is a chance to advance in the playoffs.

For sure it’s more subjective than UConn vs. San Diego State in the NCAA men’s basketball championship, but plenty of drama nonetheless.

And viewers who choose to watch won’t have to sit through another “One Shining Moment.”