Happy Labor Day. Get something done today. Or not. You earned it.

Curious strangers usually don’t wander into the Winston-Salem Barber School.

It sits in a nondescript building on Silas Creek Parkway near used-car lots, a discount tire store and a car wash.

A sign out front obviously identifies it for what it is — a vocational school that trains barbers — but walk-in traffic is usually limited.

Or at least it was until school officials decided to set the price of back-to-school cuts at $1.

“We’ve seen a lot of people this week who never knew we were here,” said Keith Jones, an instructor and himself an alumnus.

How many times have you driven by the one-building campus without giving it a second look?

Or for that matter, the school’s second campus in Greensboro?

The Winston-Salem Barber School is the oldest and biggest in North Carolina. It opened at the corner of Trade and Sixth streets in 1935, and moved to its “new” location in 1969.

Two things caused me to wander in unannounced one morning last week.

(Two things… get it? I crack myself up. I’ll show myself out.)

Curiosity about $1 haircuts and volatility in the world of higher education. Debate over its role in society, mountains of student debt and the shrinking middle class are all areas for concern.

But inside the Winston-Salem Barber School, it’s about hard work, self-sufficiency and striving for a piece of the elusive American dream.

“Haircuts can cost as much as $30 to $50,” said Jones, giving part of his pitch for prospective students. “Conservatively, let’s say $25. I tell them that if you can do two heads an hour, eight hours a day for five days a week, that’s six figures a year.

“That’s a pretty good motivator.”

Still, it’s not easy.

Students have to complete 1,528 hours of supervised training learning about such things as skin and scalp conditions, bookkeeping and the chemistry of hair dyes. Then there’s a yearlong apprenticeship and a state board licensing exam.

“It’s real intense,” Jones said. “I hear kids say, ‘I thought I’d be cutting hair, not taking tests.’”

Job placement, he said, runs close to 98 percent.

“You can find a job if you’re looking for one,” he said.

What an interesting — and uplifting — thought for Labor Day.

Take the trash out

WINSTON-SALEM — Continuing with the Labor Day theme, which seemed a reasonable choice staring at a blank screen at 5 a.m., we’ll leave this little reminder right here.

City offices are closed. Duh. If you call City Link with a question about a racoon in your attic — don’t laugh, it happens — regular city staff won’t answer.

(Call the Forsyth County Animal Control unit and ask about a non-lethal steel trap. Just don’t tell them it's for a raccoon. Say you think it’s a “feral cat.”)

And if you’ve hauled yard waste or recycling to the curb for regular pickup today, go get it. Nobody’s coming.

However, if your regular trash day is Monday, hustle up and get that out. Garbage collection carries on all week on the normal schedule.

Neither rain, nor sleet, nor a federal holiday can keep sanitation engineers from their appointed rounds.

And that, ladies and gentlemen, amounts to tax dollars well spent.

Mental-health grants

GREENSBORO — Sandwiched between the tributes and celebratory performances Friday that marked Superintendent Whitney Oakley’s one-year anniversary with the Guilford County Schools, a kernel of actual news cropped up.

The school system, Oakley said, is the recipient of some $7 million in grants from the Oak Foundation and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The money is to be spent on telehealth clinics and for mental-health resources.

Any attention paid to mental-health is a good thing. And if conversations start that take some of the stigma away from seeking help, that’s a bonus.