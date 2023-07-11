Mighty fantastic Tuesday in store. Even without a lottery win.

Same as it always does, the letterboard sign near the entrance to Carlton’s Tanglewood advertised two of its specialities: fishing worms and chicken pies.

The crushed gravel parking lot ringing the little convenience store was full Monday evening, too, as motorists parked wherever they could find a spot.

But no one in either of two check-out lines was looking to wet a line or snag a heat-and-eat dinner.

Lottery fever gripped customers as the multi-state Powerball game inched toward a $675 million jackpot and a second, MegaMillions, with a drawing tonight, hovered near $480 million.

“Exactly. You can’t win if you don’t play,” said Paul Dotson, repeating a mantra that has sustained the N.C. Education Lottery since it went online in 2007.

She would know.

Dotson, a Davie County resident, had just returned from a trip to lottery HQ in Raleigh where she’d claimed a $100,000 prize — $71,251 after the state and feds took their bites — won in Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

Unlike the hopefuls lined up outside Carltons — proudly the second-leading lottery retailer in the state for several years running — Dotson bought her ticket online.

No waiting and no temptation to buy a chicken pie.

She hit on four numbers and the Powerball at the end to win the $100,000. But unlike in-person players who have to check tickets themselves by hand or by scan.

“I just got an e-mail saying I’d won,” Dotson said. “I didn’t know what to think.”

The standard question — nobody wins even a partial jackpot without being asked what they’ll do with the winning — brought a common answer.

“I have some bills and the house needs some repairs,” she said. “It's not a great amount after taxes and we split it. But it’s something and I’m grateful.”

Uh, wait one. Split?

Dotson and coworkers have had an agreement in place. They play regularly, and if anyone hits, they’ll divide the winnings even-steven.

And after years of trying, when her numbers finally hit, Dotson stuck by her friends. Not telling them or trying to keep the dough to herself didn’t cross her mind.

“I never even thought about that,” she said.

Money comes and goes. But friends — and integrity — are forever.

Until or unless the jackpot increases to $725 million.

Head on down ... to the DMV

GREENSBORO —The communications pros at the N.C. Department of Motors Vehicles, in a very strange turn of events, are asking residents with business to please, pretty please, consider coming in person.

Let that sink in for just a second.

The DMV, long synonymous with interminable waits in lines moving at the pace of a Galapagos Island tortoise, is asking for more business at 16 locations around the state.

“Our Saturday hours at a handful of locations are being underutilized, including Hudson and Morganton,” wrote Marty Homan, a spokesman for the agency, in an e-mailed plea. “We have the capacity to serve many more folks on Saturdays there than we have been.

“We’ve even had to send employees home early at some Saturday offices because there haven’t been customers to serve.”

Some 16 DMV locations around the state including two in Greensboro (2527 E. Market St. and 2391 Coliseum Blvd.) and one in Winston-Salem (2001 Silas Creek Parkway) are offering Saturday hours from 8 a.m. to noon through Aug. 26.

“We know the services are needed as appointments are booked up to 90 days out at most offices in the area,” Homan wrote.

No waiting at the DMV … who’d have thunk it?

A reason to procrastinate

WINSTON-SALEM — It might be too late for some road warriors and morning commuters, but if your drive takes you on U.S. 52, it might be helpful to know that traffic on the highway will be worse today than usual.

Crews in the employ of the N.C. Department of Transportation closed a lane — and more importantly, an exit ramp —on U.S. 52 northbound near Exit 115-B at University Parkway.

Specifically, the exit loop from U.S. 52 north to get on University headed south is expected to be closed until about 5 p.m.

Oh dear.

As always, a detour will be marked directing motorists to Hanes Mill Road.

So if you were planning to take in a matinee at the Grand or grab items for DIY home and gardening projects, procrastination is a viable option.