Talk about soft landings.

Tanned, rested and ready - to borrow a phrase from days gone by - former U.S. Sen. Richard Burr didn’t waste time finding a new gig.

Burr, who before his lengthy tenure in Congress sold appliances and lawn equipment, has joined a global law firm’s regulatory and government affairs practice.

According to a statement put out by DLA Piper - a firm with lawyers in 40 countries, Burr will be the chairman of the firm’s health policy consulting group, where in all likelihood he will offer insight on life sciences and health-care companies in a “rapidly changing policy landscape and significant regulatory and political uncertainty.”

Whatever that means.

Could be that, between tee times, the former senator will keep tabs with friends and former colleagues in Washington. And that type of water cooler talk should prove valuable for companies willing to pay for educated guesses and heads-ups about trends and potential changes to the law.

It’s neither illegal nor surprising in the least to hear about former lawmakers of both parties who step into golden parachutes.

And remember this is the same Congress who can’t see its way clear to ban stock trading for members while in office.

Burr, you might recall, was subject to an “investigation” following the news that he’d dumped in February 2020 tens of thousands of his family’s equity holdings before the coronavirus shut down the global economy.

He was not charged with breaking any laws, of course.

Still, a sworn affidavit of an FBI special agent offered to help convince a federal judge to permit a search of Burr’s phone - a request that was granted, by the way, showed that the Justice Department had reason to think Burr had committed insider trading and securities fraud.

A timeline laid out by the FBI in that affidavit shows a string of calls and texts between the then-senator and family members that took place the same day as hundreds of thousands in stock were sold before the market took a header.

Again, no charges were filed. But that’s not quite the same thing as a blanket declaration of innocence. But it is enough cover to help guarantee future opportunities.

Still, after the harrowing experience of being investigated by the feds, it is nice to see that a millionaire former senator was able to land on his feet.

The ag secretary?

GREENSBORO - See that State of the Union address?

Somehow we managed to miss it, too. Two hours of our lives we’d never get back.

In a tired but time-honored tradition, the president, the vice president and Cabinet members will fan out across 20 states this week to reinforce whatever it was that Biden was pushing.

Infrastructure? Jobs? Heckling?

Anyhow, North Carolina gets Tom Vilsack, the secretary of agriculture Tom Vilsack who will discuss grants for smarter production.

Which stands to reason since the Department of Agriculture announced last year an $1.9 million grant to establish an Agriculture Business Innovation Center on campus at N.C. A&T State University.

Community forum

WINSTON-SALEM - Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s office is scheduled to hold a community forum at 6 p.m. this evening at the Walkertown Public Library.

It’s the second in a series of such forums designed as sort of a listening tour.

Coming on the heels of a similar meeting held Tuesday night by City Council Member Barbara Burke to discuss crime and violence - again - it perhaps won’t come as a surprise that Kimbrough, too, will reiterate a message pleading for community engagement to curb gun crime.

Nine - count ‘em nine - killings in Winston-Salem in January made for the bloodiest start to the year in recent memory.

Frustrated cops, in another message that bears repeating, continue to ask with little success for members of the community with information on killings to pass it along.