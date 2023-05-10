Fantastic Wednesday. Shorts and flip-flops if you can get away with it.

Olivia Stubbs is just a kid.

But earlier this week, the sophomore at Reynolds High School, uttered the most chilling words you’ll read all week.

“I think about it a lot,” Stubbs said about gunfire echoing through campus. “If I’m in class or at a club or a sporting event, I think about, ‘What is the best escape route?’ That shouldn’t be what students have to be concerned about.”

Her worries, shared by fellow students and teachers, aren't irrational, hysterical or hypothetical.

Most of us can rattle off some of the names: Columbine, Sandy Hook, Parkland (Fla.), Nashville — and yeah, Winston-Salem, at Mount Tabor.

We have cops in the hallways and metal detectors at the schoolhouse door. Some states want to arm teachers and other places tell kids their backpacks must be made of clear, see-through material.

It’s hardly an original thought — we’ve all had similar ones — but when I was a kid, my biggest worry was getting an hour-long, after- school detention for … not shaving. (Catholic school. If you know, you know.)

Compared to a kid plotting an escape route, it’s maddening. It all seems so intractable, hopeless even, when lawmakers can’t even manage to agree on something as basic as stronger background checks for gun purchases.

And yet there are glimmers of hope.

Perhaps it was lost in the uproar following changes to state abortion law, but the Legislature quietly quashed (for this year at least) House Bill 189, the Freedom to Carry NC act, that would have repealed the state’s concealed-carry permit law.

If approved, it would have allowed people not much older than Olivia Stubbs to carry a hidden, loaded gun in public with zero live-fire training and no background checks.

And the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education, at the urging of its students, passed a resolution supporting safe firearm storage in the home.

It also acknowledges research that shows 80 percent of school shootings involve shooters under 18 who got the guns from their own homes, relatives or friends.

Yeah, it’s not much. A symbol at best.

Still, if the Legislature can pull HB 189 and the school board is talking about safe firearm storage, perhaps sane conversations about guns can happen.

Strong background checks, cooling-off periods, outlawing high-capacity magazines and yeah, increasing the penalties on gun slobs whose improperly stored firearms wind up being used in shootings, murders or robberies aren’t unreasonable.

Or out of reach.

Calling Lawrence Welk

Additional steps were taken in the annual school budget dance as school boards in Guilford and Forsyth counties approve this week their official requests.

And as you might expect, the numbers are eye-catching.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Board of Education put together a $792.8 million operating budget. Some $173.1 million of that would come from Forsyth County, the balance from the state and federal governments.

East of Kernersville, officials in the larger Guilford County Schools are seeking $959.9 million for its operating budget — $307 million from Guilford County.

Yeah. It’s a lot.

Predictably, the school boards would like to increase local supplements for teachers — there’s a shortage, you know —bus drivers, support staff, etc.

Interestingly, a state budget proposal includes a $100 million recurring fund to increase teacher supplements in low-wealth counties that can’t match what’s offered in wealthier locales.

Durham, Guilford, Mecklenburg and Wake counties wouldn’t get the additional dough.

Forsyth County, however, would — some $2.8 million that adds up to an extra $619 for each state-funded teaching position.

There’s a long way to go.

Budgets have to be in place by July 1, and county commissioners may very well take a buzzsaw to school spending plans.

The dance is annual and it’s a marathon, more waltz than samba.