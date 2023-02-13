Good Monday. Why isn’t today a national holiday?

Don’t look now, but the Big Game is a mere five days away.

Um. What?

You read that correctly. The must-see event of the sports year is scheduled Saturday when the Carolina Hurricanes line out to play the Washington Capitals.

Yes, we’re aware that it’s a mid-season throw-away with little effect on the standings, one game out of 82 in a long hockey season that, for really good teams, spans from September to June.

But this one is being played … outdoors.

If it seems odd to follow ice hockey in North Carolina during ACC basketball season, I have my reasons. Me and the Old Man went to a lot of ‘Canes games when they played in Greensboro. (Car dealerships practically gave tickets away — two for test driving a Ford and most of the time the salesman would skip the drive — and the Old Man was really sick. Hockey took his mind off the radiation and the chemo.)

Anyway, after a two-year delay — thanks for nothing, COVID — the Hurricanes finally get their opportunity to play in the NHL’s Signature Stadium Series in Carter-Finley Stadium when the Caps roll into Raleigh.

Hey, if the big brains in charge of the league’s ice-making operations can figure out how to make it work in Los Angeles — 2014, Ducks vs Kings in Dodger Stadium — it’ll work at 8 p.m. in central North Carolina where the temperature is expected to hover around a balmy 38 degrees.

There are Two Things to be aware of before the puck drops, however.

First, unless you’re absurdly well-connected in the Wolfpack Club or rolling in disposable dough, you’re not going to get to see the spectacle.

Standing-room only tickets, per totally legitimate online scalping, er, resale, sites were going for more than $220 this morning. Each.

And that’s a downward trend; the same “seat” was fetching $350 late last week. Not that we’ve been obsessively checking.

Second, the Hurricanes, as they’ve been for the past few seasons, are really good. They’re among the favorites to hoist the Stanley Cup come summer, as they currently sit at second place in the Eastern Conference.

The game will be televised, of course. And now that that other intractably long season is over, perhaps some of that time (and attention) can be frittered away watching a good team play.

What? You thought we meant the Tar Heels?

Tax dollars at work

GREENSBORO — Fans of government spending — and people who like getting something for their tax dollars — are going to love this one.

The city of Greensboro, as well as Asheboro, Boone, Wilkesboro and others, is getting a share of a $2 million grant from the N.C. Department of Transportation to study whether additional bike and pedestrian lanes will add something to the local economy and quality of life.

Duh.

$2 million, coming from the state department with an annual $5 billion operating budget, is couch change.

Still, wouldn’t that dough be better spent on, say, asphalt? Filling potholes or, and we’re spitballing here, actually building those lanes?

Asking for a friend.

Mayoral remarks

WINSTON-SALEM — Mayor Allen Joines is scheduled to give a State of the City address Wednesday at 11 a.m. in City Hall.

Per city employees in charge of letting people know things, Joines will nibble on such topics as the local economy, sustainability, city finances, the budget etc.

One topic dwarfs all the others this year, however.

Carrying on about gun violence, murders and an unbroken string of shootings involving kids — anybody notice that a 16-year-old was shot at a Super Bowl party? — seems like the proverbial broken record.

But with 10 murders in this city over the first 44 days of the year, it has to be played.