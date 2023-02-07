Tardy Tuesday. Note to Self … Take the NyQuil before 10 p.m.

Everything you need to know about John Nikas was on display early during a recent slow start to the lunch rush at Murphy’s 2010, one of the longest continuously operating restaurants in Winston-Salem.

A middle-aged woman carrying what almost certainly was the bulk of her worldly possessions in a worn backpack poked her head in the front door and asked Nikas - the owner and sole employee of a downtown institution- if she might use the restroom.

A lot of business owners, particularly those besieged by monumental challenges not of their own making, might have shooed her away.

Nikas just smiled. “Certainly,” he said, before quietly making sure she left with something to drink, too.

It wouldn’t have been all that surprising if he’d acted differently. How many establishments these days have signs prominently by their front doors proclaiming loudly that “Facilities are for customers only”?

Perhaps it’s because Nikas knows what it’s like to struggle.

The lifelong restaurateur bought the iconic Murphy’s Breakfast and Lunch on West Third Street in 2010. “I didn’t want Murphy’s to become a Bojangles, either,” he said of his decision to buy the business when he wasn’t really looking. “Places like this are important to every town so they can be unique, so that we’re not all the same.”

When other simple family-run spots such as the Dill Pickle and the Lighthouse were closing to make way downtown for newer, flashier and pricier spots, Murphy’s chugged merrily along doing what it has for decades: serving good food quickly at a fair price.

Then came a devastating one-two punch.

We know about COVID-19 and the devastation it brought to restaurants. Murphy’s 2010 wasn’t immune. Nikas eventually had to quit serving breakfast, close up on busy Saturday mornings and soldier on as the owner, cook, busboy, dishwasher and maintenance man all in one.

Then local government dropped another bag of hammers. A building on West Third Street - which really should have housed the new main library - was being converted into a children’s museum and long overdue work on the mud hole called Merschel Park made a chore out of a simple lunch run.

The city, for valid safety reasons, closed a sidewalk and severed for more months a vital artery that ferried regular customers to Murphy’s 2010 from the Hall of Justice and the Winston Tower.

No regular customers, poor parking and no staff makes things difficult. Remarkably, Nikas isn’t complaining. He looks forward to the re-opening of West Third and the new museum and says with confidence he can weather this storm.

“Maybe August, maybe by fall,” he said when asked about the sidewalk. “I’ll be OK. But I do hope they hurry up.”

Us, too.

Precious cargo

GREENSBORO - It wasn’t the crash per se or the closing overnight of a busy onramp to Interstate 40 that raised eyebrows this morning.

Wrecks, unfortunately, happen.

So the closing of some lanes of Interstate 40 near Randleman Road at Exit 219 from U.S. 29/70 about 11 p.m. Monday didn’t cause much heartburn. A semi-tractor trailer flipped - its driver suffered minor injuries - and spilled its cargo onto the pavement, creating the need for an extensive clean-up.

The truck, police said, was hauling a load of … Jack Daniels.

Pity.

More violence, same frustration

WINSTON-SALEM - City Council Member Barbara Hanes Burke sounds frustrated - with good reason.

Nine killings in Winston-Salem in January - there were four in the first month of 2022 - prompted her to call for a Gun Violence Community Briefing scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight at Galilee Missionary Baptist Church, 4129 Northhampton Drive.

“The national reach of the gun violence crisis is evidence that no one agency or organization can resolve this alone,” she said. “Therefore, it was never our belief that the epidemic we face, along with the entire country, would be addressed without continuous collaboration and persistence.”

Brand new police Chief William Penn, Mayor Allen Joines, other police brass and city officials will provide updates on what resources are being brought to bear on an intractable problem.

While officials, elected and otherwise, should be applauded for their efforts, it’s difficult to steer clear of despair.

Nine killings - including the shooting death of a child in broad daylight in a city park on a Sunday - have been met with silence and a shrug.

What’s it going to take? You still sure you want this job Chief Penn?