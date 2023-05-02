Handsome Tuesday in store …. If you’re a windsock.

Watching college basketball players shill for furniture companies, restaurants and plumbers took some getting used to — at first.

The Name, Image and Likeness policy, set in motion in 2009 by a lawsuit which maintained that college athletes who generated billions for the "adults" in charge shouldn’t have to eat Ramen noodles for weeks on end, changed the landscape of amateur athletics.

It makes sense that a college kid ought to get a taste of the cash generated by his or her name and hard work.

And if we’re honest, seeing UNC’s Leaky Black in ads for a plumbing company and Wake’s Tyree Appleby for the restaurant chain was clever in a Madison Avenue kind of way.

But who saw the logical next step — high-school students banking endorsement deals — coming?

At some point today or tomorrow in annual meetings, the Board of Directors of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association is expected to discuss — and vote on — a proposal that would open the door to children barely old enough to drive cashing residual checks beginning in July.

Er, what?

If approved, the policy would allow student-athletes to make money through paid appearances, athlete-owned brands and companies, selling autographs, social media and endorsement deals.

Purse up the duck lips and fire up Instagram. Only saps flip burgers or mow lawns.

There are (or will be) some restrictions, however.

Athletes, for example, won’t be allowed to endorse strip clubs or porn sites, booze, weed, guns and ammo, gambling or tobacco and/or vaping pens.

Well, then.

It’s the next logical step in the progression.

More than half the states’ high-school athletic associations have OK’d similar policies; so why not here?

Besides, the courts are watching. Pandora's Box of precedent is already open.

“I'm trying to do a little something," Appleby said after his deal was announced. “My go-to is probably to get some wings and some fries — some buffalo wings and fries, it's like, you can never go wrong with that.”

If he didn’t do better than that — at least enough for a car — maybe he should have spent more time chatting up fellow students in Wake’s business school.

Changes in utility rates

Let’s not get carried away; it's more common than we know.

For the third time this year, Piedmont Natural Gas customers will see a drop in their monthly bills.

The N.C. Utilities Commission approved a rate cut effective this month that averages out to $28.40 a year. Added to previous rate cuts, per PNG, average residential customers will see an annual savings of $192.

“Piedmont purchases natural gas at the best price possible, which benefits our customers,” said Sasha Weintraub, president of PNG.

“Thanks to the downward trend in the cost of natural gas, we’re able to provide additional relief to customers.”

Before we allow company execs to dislocate their shoulders patting themselves on the back, remember this: The law doesn’t allow PNG to mark up the cost of natural gas and must pass through the actual cost on a dollar-for-dollar basis to customers.

And before you file early retirement papers on the back of the savings, remember, too, that Duke Energy Carolinas asked the commission for a 16 percent rate hike effective Sept. 1 on top of a 16-percent increase it wants by 2026.

Short-term rentals on notice

GREENSBORO — We’re not sure where members of City Council do their vacationing, but it sure seems as if the crazy cleaning fees charged by VRBO, AirBnB and the like annoyed somebody.

Council has scheduled a public hearing at 5:30 p.m. today to discuss potential regulations and restrictions on the short-term rental industry within city limits.

Among other things, proposed new rules would limit short-term rentals to 30 days or less and require owner/operators to obtain zoning permits.

Yeah, we know it’s not the cleaning fees — obnoxious though they may be.

Short-term rentals have been blamed for helping fuel a shortage in available housing stock.

The working theory is that AirBnB and the like convert long-term rental units where locals might have lived into short-term spots for tourists and visitors.

While that might sound plausible in vacation hot spots — we got a semi-grown kid, a lawyer, making good dough who’s priced out of buying a starter home in Asheville, it’s difficult to imagine here.

But stranger things have happened.