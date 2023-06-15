Happy Thursday … The weekend lurks.

Not that it should come as any kind of a shock - it’s not as if Riverboat Roy made sixes the hard way shooting craps - legal gambling nosed its way further inside the vice-taxation tent Wednesday when Gov. Cooper signed House Bill 347 into law.

With the governor’s signature, HB 347 legalizes online sports betting across the state and authorizes eight in-person sports books. They include arenas, racetracks and golf courses - places where the pros play.

Around these parts, in-person betting books will set up shop in the North Wilkesboro Speedway - another win for the clever use of American Rescue Funds to overhaul track - and the Sedgefield Country Club, home of the PGA’s Wyndham Championship.

(Are there any better places to run across gamblers - and open wallets loosened by beer carts - than golf courses? Asking for a friend.)

Others, predictably, will open at PNC Arena in Raleigh, Bank of America Stadium among other locations.

"This legislation will help North Carolina compete, make sure taxpayers receive a share, create many good-paying jobs and foster strong economic opportunity," said Cooper in a ceremony that included representatives of the Charlotte Hornets, Carolina Hurricanes, NASCAR, the PGA and the Carolina Panthers.

“As we move forward, we should work to make sure more of the revenue is used to invest in our public schools, teachers and students,” Cooper added.

Of course.

The bigger picture is that with casinos along the Virginia border hoovering up North Carolina dollars as fast as gamblers can spend them, policymakers have decided to play catch-up sooner rather than later.

We can learn after all. Watching millions spent over the border by allowing the morality police to put the kibosh on a state-run lottery surely had an effect.

Sponsors of the bill correctly noted that North Carolinians were already gambling on sports with illegal bookies, off-shore accounts easily accessed online and cheap flights to Vegas.

“Let's face it, sports wagering is already happening in our state,” Cooper said. “Surrounding states here and across the country are already taking advantage.”

Authorizing, regulating and taxing it, they argued, is the best way to control it.

Mm-hmm. The bottom line, though, is the bottom line.

The expected annual tax haul, according to bean counters and analysts employed by the General Assembly, is expected to be more than $100 million annually within five years.

Clearly the Legislature, known for being friendly to business, has seized an opening for new revenue streams through vice.

Next up - and far more difficult to pass for many reasons - is legalizing marijuana use for adults.

The state Senate OK’d medical marijuana use for very limited purposes earlier this year, and the House is considering it. Resistance isn’t what it once was; public polling shows majorities favor legalization.

Some 70 percent of North Carolinians favor legalization for medical use. A slimmer majority favors legalization for recreational use - 54 percent for, 34 percent opposed and 12 percent unable to correctly identify what month it is.

Along with that, it should be noted that with Virginia having pulled funding for regulating pot sales - effectively halting recreational sales - North Carolina now has a tiny opening to turn the tables

There are massive hurdles, however, not least of which.

A key difference between various vice is that the federal government is good with sports wagering but still considers weed a Schedule 1 drug on par with heroin and LSD.

Until that changes, some states remain hesitant to go the full Monty.

Still, with the approval of sports betting, it's clear that state politicians are quicker to recognize opportunity - and lost revenue - when they see it.

Detours ahead

GREENSBORO - Motorists both aware and unsuspecting traveling through Guilford County toward the mountains on Interstate 40 this weekend will face detours and possible delays.

Paving ordered up by the N.C. Department of Transportation will close all lanes of I-40 west between the I-85 split and Freeman Mill Road beginning at 9 p.m. Friday.

All entrance ramps leading onto the highway in the area will be closed - an ounce of prevention to keep the oblivious from harm.

If all goes according to plan, DOT expects the road to be back open by 6 a.m. Monday. Detours, of course, will be posted.

Which brings up a question: Would you rather know about the closure ahead of time or just blindly follow detour signs?

Not surprising at all

WINSTON-SALEM - Drivers start your engines.

Opening First and Second streets to two-way traffic should neither be confusing nor should it prompt a mini-demolition derby as the city has literally been planning it for five years.

The last closed sections of Second Street are scheduled to open to westbound traffic Tuesday. The road has been marked for months, cones in place and message boards alerting drivers to the coming change in place all week.

The $2.8 million conversion of First and Second streets to two-way traffic was approved by voters in 2018.

First Street has been open to two-way traffic from Peters Creek Parkway to Spruce Street; the opening of Second Street lanes will make it two way between Peters Creek Parkway and Broad Street.

This cannot possibly come as a surprise. Or could it?