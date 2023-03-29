Wednesday already? Hope you left the house with a jacket.

Among other factors, high-test stress, trifling low pay and meddling by politicians have conspired to push local school systems into a near constant hiring frenzy.

Job fairs seem to be weekly occurrences in Forsyth, Guilford and other Triad counties as officials struggle to put qualified drivers in buses, teaching assistants, special-education folks and decent substitutes.

And that doesn’t even begin to touch shortages of full-time teachers. Guilford County is offering $20,000 bonuses for teachers with a documented history of raising test scores - the end-all, be-all measuring stick.

It’s so bad that some school systems contract with outside companies to find warm bodies. Anyone who can fog a mirror, it would seem, can be a substitute teacher.

So the news out of Iredell County earlier this week that a substitute teacher got busted in the classroom with a bag of stinky weed and a couple cans of Twisted Tea - a beverage with 5 percent alcohol content - really shouldn’t come as a surprise.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, the incident unfolded this way:

Staff members at Third Creek Middle School noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from a classroom Monday and notified the school-resource officer.

Mind you, the weed wasn’t being smoked. It was tucked inside a bag under a desk.

It didn’t take the SRO long to sort out.

The deputy asked the substitute, Thobani Viki, about the pungent odor. The reply, more or less: Ya got me, dude

A subsequent search, the sheriff’s office reported, turned up marijuana, “several packages of marijuana cigarette materials” - rolling papers most likely - and four cans of the aforementioned Twisted Tea.

Viki was charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a malt beverage on school property with bond set at $10,000.

Oh, and Viki was on probation following a DWI conviction in Alamance County. A background check presumably was conducted.

Iredell County officials were quick to note that Viki was not an employee of the Iredell-Statesville School System. Rather, he had been hired by Educational Staffing Solutions, an outfit which contracts with schools to supply people capable of turning on a TV in the absence of professional teachers.

Obviously an in-class arrest isn’t an everyday thing. One would hope.

“This is a prime example of why having SROs at every school is so vital to the safety and security of our schools,” Sheriff Darren Campbell said in a news release.

While true, the sheriff’s comment misses a larger point: if we starve schools of adequate resources and continue to limp along with sub-par wages in a time with chronic employee shortages, these things are going to happen.

Scraping the bottom of the barrel dredges up the dregs.

Looking for solutions

GREENSBORO - A worsening shortage of affordable housing options has elected officials considering all options legally available to them.

Along those lines, officials in Greensboro are hosting today a pair of Zoom meetings aimed at determining the feasibility of - and support for - forming community land trusts that would take vacant, abandoned or tax delinquent property in some neighborhoods with the goal of converting them into affordable housing units.

The devil, as always, resides in the details. The thorniest issue, as always, will revolve around money: Who’s footing the bill and how much will it cost?

One suspects that any action would involve some combination of tax credits, incentives and/or low interest loans to qualified builders and developers.

Interested parties can register to attend meetings at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. today through the city of Greensboro’s website.

Thoughts, prayer and flags

Once more we find ourselves in the maddening cycle that inevitably follows a mass shooting in a school.

Six people were shot to death in a private school in Nashville - three 9-year-olds and three adults.

Politicians with the power to act offer thoughts and prayers and then do nothing. And governors of both parties order flags in their states to be flown at half staff out of respect for the victims.

The only variables are the number of victims and the location. Reliable tallies set the number of school shootings in the United States since 1999 - the year 15 people died at Columbine High in Littleton, Colorado - at 376.

Instead of ordering flags to be flown at half-staff for a few days, perhaps it's time to keep the flag lowered and raise to full glory only if something substantial is done to stop the carnage.