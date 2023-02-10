A fine, feathered Friday to you friend. Quittin’ time is right around the corner.

Rick Cross, by his own admission, is neither an engineer nor an expert on roundabouts, traffic circles, rotaries or whatever it is those mushrooming and magical traffic-calming devices are called these days.

But as mayor of Bermuda Run, Cross knows they work. He doesn’t need numbers or statistics; his own two eyes gather and analyze the empirical evidence.

“It keeps traffic flowing, even on weekends when there might be hundreds of cars coming and going from the soccer complex,” he said.

“It,” of course, would be the stylish and very functional roundabout on U.S. 158 just across the mighty Yadkin River in use since 2015.

Something of a novelty when it opened, the roundabout with its ornate brickwork, obelisk and immaculate landscaping is a prominent example of a modern engineering miracle being installed with snowballing frequency across the Triad, state and nation since the late 1990s.

Attention left-brain science-based folks: Official counts conducted by local, state and federal departments of transportation do not exist.

“The number of roundabouts is (North Carolina) has increased significantly over the past two decades with some of the original installations occurring in Forsyth County,” wrote Pat Ivey, division engineer for the N.C. DOT in Forsyth County. “Because of the explosive growth of roundabouts on NC roads and city streets, N.C. DOT does not have an official roundabout database.”

However, there are some solid estimates available. One such database, Ivey said, is maintained by engineering firm Kittelson & Associates that shows some 8,800 are in place - a moonshot increase over the 300 or so reported in the late 1990s.

It’s the go-to traffic solution, a British import, that despite its popularity still manages to confuse and confound some motorists - mostly due to its geometry.

“The only issue is when somebody doesn’t know how to work a roundabout,” Cross said. “But that’s much more the exception now.”

The roundabout is, as the name implies, a one-way circle with yield signs that forces motorists to slow down and make good decisions.

Some wade right into the flow; some tap brakes before wading in. Others sit and stare, waiting for the absolute all clear before sloooowwwly creeping into a wide open space.

It all depends on how many cars are already in the circle - genius in its simplicity.

Either way, the improvements in overall safety are impressive - and justify any lingering confusion and held-over frustration.

Generally speaking, traffic-safety types say, roundabouts reduce fatalities by 90 percent and cut injuries caused by crashes by 75 percent while swallowing up large volumes of traffic.

“They work,” Cross said.

Park rising from rubble?

GREENSBORO - Even though the Guilford County Board of Education can’t seem to come up with a less contentious way to fill an open seat, members did manage to forge an agreement on a small matter with potentially green consequences.

The board voted earlier this week to give the 16-acre site of Hampton Elementary school to the city.

The school, remember, was closed in 2018 following a tornado that raked East Greensboro. To be fair, the school wasn’t in great shape before the twister.

Still, handing it over to the city for possible use as a city park and a connector to greenways seems a far better plan than letting it sit.

Congratulations are in order for finding common ground by using common sense.

Reflect in gratitude

Sixty-three years ago Thursday, Winston-Salem resident Carl Matthews walked into a Kress in downtown Winston-Salem, sat at a “whites-only” lunch counter and asked to be served.

Matthews, joined by Winston-Salem State students, expanded to Camel City a significant civil-rights push started in a Greensboro Woolworth’s by students at N.C. A&T State University.

(More than two dozen high-school students in High Point followed suit 63 years ago this weekend.)

It’s worth a moment to contemplatively reflect on the courage displayed by those young people so long ago.

Noteworthy, too, that leaders in Winston-Salem managed to broker a peaceful resolution in desegregating the “whites only” lunch counters in three months time - warp speed in an era when police dogs and fire hoses were trained on demonstrators elsewhere.