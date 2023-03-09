Brian DeAngelis, the president and general manager of the Winston-Salem Dash, knew the source of the question the instant he heard it.

Though the team does not own Truist Ballpark in Winston-Salem - the city holds the deed - the Dash somehow determines who gets to use it by setting the usage rates.

Is it true that the daily rent increased from $3,500 to $4,500 this year?

“Disco Turkeys,” DeAngelis said in confirming the figure.

Members of the All-American Amateur Baseball Association, the Turkeys play a handful of games in the stadium each summer when the Dash are on the road.

The team typically features former college players from Wake Forest, East Carolina, Appalachian State and High Point U, mostly young men out of eligibility who’re not quite ready to give up the dream.

But this year, with an 28.6 -percent rent hike staring them in the face, the Turkeys are weighing their options. Sponsors, local businesses mostly, typically help the team cover the rent and other expenses.

“It’s not just us,” said Bill Oakes, an adviser to the Disco Turkeys well-known for his involvement in operating the Winston-Salem Open tennis tournament and the Winston-Salem Cycling Classic. “I’m sure high schools and colleges would like to be able to play at Truist, too.

“But there’s no chance that a high school could afford that type of experience at those rates.”

The situation, as you might imagine, is complicated.

The Dash, as primary tenants, pay the city to use the ballpark. The team also has Major League Baseball playing a cut-throat game of contraction musical chairs that has seen small and mid-sized cities lose franchises.

The latest installment last year was a request for an additional $5 million from the city for such things as a new locker room, taller outfield walls and an office for visiting managers.

The city, which forked out in 2009 $15.7 million on top of an initial $12 million public investment to bail out a stalled construction project that had turned into a muddy money pit, has to make its money back, too.

But when the downtown ballpark, with a cost that ballooned from $22.6 million to $48.7 million, was first pitched, taxpayers were sold a vision of a publicly owned stadium that would feature family friendly events such as free movie nights, local high schools in state-of-the-art ballpark and possibly big-time college matchups or even, gasp, ACC Baseball Tournament games.

And while other area stadiums, namely Truist Point in High Point, have hosted in the last month rivalry games for local high-schools and App State taking on N.C. A&T State, nothing of the sort has happened in Winston-Salem.

The rent in High Point runs about $1,000 per game and Charlotte charges $2,000 to use its AAA stadium downtown. Greensboro, Oakes said, doesn’t rent its ballpark.

The $4,500 charged by the Dash to the Disco Turkeys, DeAngelis said, is part of a variable rate. Non-profit organizations can rent meeting rooms or a concourse to host fundraisers, for example. And companies or individuals can rent it for private events.

“It depends on what the usage is,” DeAngelis said. “If someone wants to use the field, take batting practice, open concessions, it’s variable.

“When I got here (in 2021) we were losing money every time we had an outside event with the cost to open the facility. We’re just passing along the expenses. We’re technically still losing money.”

Be that as it may, it’s also curious that a tenant sets rental rates rather than the stadium’s owner.

Who negotiated that away?

Still, its a bad look for an organization still dealing with the lingering stink from a controversial bailout - and fresh off asking the city for another $5 million - to even appear as if it’s giving the stiff arm to amateur teams, local high schools and colleges.

Would Winston-Salem State still field a baseball team if the university had an affordable place to play?

“It appears tone deaf that the Dash has its hand out for millions more while making it difficult for the Disco Turkeys or local high schools to use a publicly owned stadium,” Oakes said.

Indeed it does.

Last in a series

GREENBORO - Chief John Thompson, in charge of the Greensboro Police Department since December, is scheduled to host tonight the final of several meet-and-greet community forums.

If the theme sounds familiar, that’s because it’s right out of the New Chief Playbook. Get sworn in, host some public meetings to solicit some community buy-in and then back to the business of enforcing laws in a medium-sized American city with a hollowed-out and woefully understaffed department.

None of that is to say making the effort isn’t worthwhile. It’s helpful for the taxpayers footing an expensive annual public-safety bill to see in person the people charged with steering the ship.

It’s beneficial for officers and the citizenry they’re sworn to protect to be on a first-name basis so if and when something goes sideways, there’s familiarity and trust.

Interestingly, Thompson has instituted the use of 21st Century communication technology in the form of online surveys to determine and perhaps rank community concerns. At the top of the list in Greensboro so far is … traffic.

Tonight’s meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Griffin Recreation Center at 5301 Hilltop Road Top in Jamestown.

Going after the dealers

RALEIGH - Don’t look now but the General Assembly is quietly creeping on passing legislation that we can all agree on that carries an actual public benefit.

Senate Bill 189, if approved, would increase fines levied on those convicted of trafficking heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil. It would consolidate a mishmash of laws related to charging dealers with second-degree murder and death by distribution for pushing dope and create new criminal charges in connection to overdose deaths for distributing other controlled substances.

Good. Dropping a bag of hammers on those who peddle hard, deadly drugs is a worthwhile endeavor.

Having the wisdom to discern between users and petty criminals caught in a cycle of addiction and those raking in large profits is wise, too.

According to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, 4,041 North Carolinians died from overdoses in 2021 - 75 percent of them from fentanyl.

Work remains to be done in terms of providing more for community mental health and treatment. But full credit for coming down on death merchants.