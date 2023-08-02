Swell Wednesday. Make time to mow — rain and humidity are lurking.

A small pack of runners ducked down a path in Hanes Park Tuesday morning.

Some headed toward tennis courts and the track in the middle of the park’s 47 acres, as others were content to remain on a shaded trail next to Peters Creek.

A few yards away, delighted kids — no doubt day campers from the adjacent William G. White YMCA — romped over and through a playground overhauled with city tax money.

Hanes Park was gifted to the citizenry in 1919 by the Hanes family of textile fame with the understanding that students at Reynolds High who were inclined toward physical exertions enjoy access to it. New-era students moved crisply Wednesday morning through a scripted football practice.

In the outfield of the Reynolds baseball field. Preparing to play a season of “home” games across town at the shared Deaton-Thompson Stadium.

Other area high schools don’t face the same logistical hurdles. East Forsyth, Greensboro Page and Dudley, Thomasville and Mount Tabor all have on-campus stadiums and fields.

Reynolds, as most of us know, does not.

That’s the heart of a yearslong back and forth between the nonprofit Home Field Advantage which has raised millions to build a stadium in Hanes Park for Reynolds and some neighbors in the surrounding high-dollar neighborhoods who’ve cited noise, crowds and the potential for disturbance from … lighting.

C’mon. Hanes Park, at last glance, is not populated by spotted owls and stands of endangered redwoods.

Anyone who’s ever tried to wring a couple extra thousands bucks from the sale of a home will posit that it’s really about property values.

The dispute, what remains of it anyhow, resurfaced earlier this week when the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Board of Education voted 8-1 in a specially called meeting to approve the installation of utilities at the stadium site.

(In an odd quirk of building contracts, the school board has to OK each phase of construction even though Home Field Advantage is covering the lion’s share of the cost.)

The idea was to have the stadium ready in time to kick off the 2023 season, but delays threw that schedule off.

Critics and curmudgeons, this time not motivated by property values, kicked up a small fuss over Monday’s meeting by raising points about other sorely needed school priorities including a perpetual lack of teachers and never-ending annual transportation snafus.

“I realize this is the approval of a plan put forth and paid for by (Home Field Advantage), but it begs the questions: Has the board met to deal with the bus driver shortage? Has the board met to deal with the teacher shortage? How many positions will be open when school starts?” wrote Allen Daniel, a former teacher, 2022 candidate for school board and regular thorn at board meetings in an email to board members.

He has a point. But only just.

The stadium, when finished, will be used by several dozen teams and clubs at Reynolds. Boys and girls lacrosse, soccer, the band and the Dancing Boots will be able to spread out at long last.

Extracurriculars — sports in particular — make up an integral part of a well-rounded education. Girls and boys learn the value (and reward) of teamwork, shared sacrifice and how to continue in the face of adversity and loss.

Participation trophies, last I knew, were not an option for competitive high-school teams.

And while Daniel has a point about perpetual employee shortages, the school board should also be able to walk and chew gum at the same time.

Pens for parking

GREENSBORO — With the calendar flipped to August and (some) eyes glued toward a new school year, mostly anonymous officials with parking enforcement have hit upon a novel idea.

Scofflaws find their cars papered with parking tickets after blowing off meters in Greensboro will be afforded an interesting option for paying fines.

Between today and Oct. 2, those with tickets can take care of their fines with school supplies rather than reaching for the plastic or stroking checks.

The forgetful and the willful are asked to drop off supplies worth the equivalent of their fines - paper, pens and the like - at the parking office in the Melvin Municipal Building on Washington Street.

The collected supplies will then go to the Guilford Educational Alliance teacher-supply warehouse where educators can go four times a year to replenish rather than digging into their own pockets to make sure kids have pencils and notebooks.

Heck, if you’re so inclined, make a run to Home Depot and gleefully park wherever you want. It seems like a fair trade.

Don't toss that ticket

WINSTON-SALEM — Feeling let down (or chagrined) because you didn’t win a cool billion in Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing?

Don’t toss that ticket just yet.

Krispy Kreme, a homegrown company that rarely misses a marketing opportunity, is offering a free glazed donut in exchange for losing lottery tickets.

The genius in that, of course, is that who other than a psychopath can walk out of a Krispy Kreme with just the one donut?

The lottery’s (unofficial) saying has it that you can’t win if you don’t play. And by extension, you can’t nod off at the desk without a mid-morning sugar crash.