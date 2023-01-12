Two Things: Put that in your pipe and smoke it; aviation drives economic activity

Happy Thursday. Don’t forget an umbrella. Or for you follicly challenged fellas, at least a hat.

It was easy enough to miss - the corn-growing channel, found deep on your digital TV menu, features swifter action - but the General Assembly lurched into (in)action Wednesday.

The Republicans are in complete control, the same as every year since the GOP figured out how to manipulate legislative district maps with surgical precision. They enjoy a near super majority in the House and Senate, which effectively neuters any veto Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, might dare.

Still, there’s plenty to watch.

Issues likely to garner the most attention include usual fiscal suspects such as tax rates and whether to expand Medicaid. And count on the honorables to restrict abortion; it’ll be a literal matter of time - after 12 weeks or closer to the detection of a heartbeat.

Farther down on the agenda, but far more interesting and volatile, are looming debates over legalizing wagering on sports and marijuana.

A bill that would legalize gambling on sports failed by a single vote in the House last year. Bet on that one coming up again.

And a handful of legislators, Democrats and perhaps a libertarian-leaning Republican with a flinty eye cast toward the bottom line, will once again file bills to legalize weed.

The N.C. Compassionate Care Act was passed by the Senate in 2022, allowing medical use of marijuana for a narrow list of reasons including cancer, epilepsy and PTSD.

It’s among the strictest medical marijuana laws in the nation. A start, yes, but still miles from 21st Century thinking.

Some 21 states - mostly in the Northeast, out West and recently in the Midwest - have gone full legal on recreational pot; 37 allow legal medical use.

The three states that have had legal recreational marijuana the longest, Colorado, Washington and Oregon, combined have banked more than $1.3 billion in sales tax alone.

And then there’s this: Massachusetts and Illinois reported taking in more tax money from pot sales than alcohol.

Massachusetts raked in about $150 million in marijuana excise tax and $100 million from booze. Illinois, which went legal in 2020, took in some $387 million from weed and $291 million from alcohol.

Virginia has become the first in the South to join the cash grab by passing legalization laws that allow residents to possess and grow their own.

A shift in the power structure, however, slow-rolled the opening of store-front dispensaries. Cock-eyed optimists had hoped that retail outlets might throw open their doors as soon as this year. But infighting and cold-feet, mostly among the state’s Republicans, has injected uncertainty.

How will that affect North Carolina?

Two ways.

If Virginia opens weed stores, watch for its biggest stores to be situated along our border. Remember the old days when people drove across the state line for lottery tickets?

It’ll be exactly like that except a whole lot more North Carolina cash will be used to build schools and pave roads in Virginia this go round.

(Lottery sales in Virginia routinely topped $1 billion annually through the mid-2000s. “We always estimated that 10 percent of the sales came from North Carolina,” John Hagerty, a spokesman for the Virginia lottery, told me years ago.)

If North Carolina legislators were smart and/or forward-thinking - a mighty big ‘if’ - they could beat Virginia to the punch.

Enough states have enough experience operating (and regulating) legal weed to the point where it’d be relatively simple to pick-and-choose from best practices to make the market work here.

The first order of business would be NOT to model our system after the ABC. Let private entrepreneurs into the system early, and figure out the right level of taxation. Leave it up to individual counties, cities and towns to decide whether they want dispensaries.

Next, set appropriate penalties for dummies who smoke weed and hop behind the wheel - along the same lines as drunk drivers, say - and harsh punishments for those who allow children to find their stash at least equal to laws on the books for adults who fail to secure firearms.

And in case you haven’t noticed, the infrastructure already exists to support legal weed. CBD and its weird cousin Delta-8 are sold all over the place.

Drive slowly down Burke Street if you don’t believe it.

Imagine sucking millions out of Virginia, South Carolina and Tennessee for a change.

Whew. A lot to digest there. Now, Two Things.

Airport dinero

As long as we’re looking at sources of revenue, consider this gem put forward in a report issued by the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The state’s 72 publicly owned airports, the report indicates, contribute more than $72 billion annually to the state’s economy - 11 percent of the state’s gross domestic product and support close to 333,000 jobs.

That’s $23 billion in personal income and $3.7 billion in state and local tax revenue.

That’s a huge impact.

But judging on a spate of economic expansion news coming out of Piedmont Triad International Airport, we already knew aviation was a big deal.

Now we have the figures to back it up.

A positive path

The city of Winston-Salem is accepting applications for its Positive Path Program, which is intended to provide a hand-up for at-risk residents.

The program, per city officials, offers part-time employment and a hands-on look at science, math, engineering, arts and technology careers.

Mentorships and professional development - networking and building contacts in plain English - are other tangible rewards.

Participants make $15 an hour, 20 hours a week for 20 weeks and have an opportunity to earn a GED. To be eligible, applicants must be between 16 and 24 and meet one of the following criteria: live in a low-income household, have lived in a foster home, have an incarcerated parent or caregiver, have a referral from a social-services agency or a record as an offender.

An application is posted at CityofWS.org/PositivePath.