As email goes, one that landed midweek stood out simply because of its subject line.

New Research Shows Effectiveness of Gunshot Technology in Winston-Salem

Hmm.

Indeed, two years ago the city rolled out to great fanfare an acoustic gunshot detection system called ShotSpotter.

The idea was that sensors placed in a dense 3-square mile area north and east of downtown would detect the location of gunfire and therefore, help police deal with the increasing (and obscene) use of firearms in street crime.

And with the city’s initial price tag being nothing — the $700,000 cost to buy and install ShotSpotter was covered by grants — the program seemed like a no brainer.

But because there’s no such thing as a free lunch, the email touting the effectiveness of ShotSpotter almost exactly two years after the system went online in Winston-Salem seemed … suspect.

It was sent by a PR firm in Arizona, quoted the company’s owner and liberally used over-the-top adjectives (esteemed, exceptional) to describe its effectiveness.

A 24 percent decrease in assaults … police response time down … it saves the city money

As anyone in government can tell you, getting a grant to cover initial expenses for an innovative program (or employees) is easy. Paying for it after the first year or two, well, that’ll usually require the city to pony up.

So yeah, having the company’s president singing of his own product felt like a concerted sales push for renewal.

Except that it wasn’t. Not this time.

For this particular exercise, the Winston-Salem Police Department shared its stats and data with researchers at the Center for Crime Science and Violence Prevention at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

“We’d worked with this researcher before and felt comfortable with their work,” said police Captain Amy Gauldin, involved with the program from the beginning. “Eighteen months after (implementation), we felt like we needed some preliminary evaluation about its effectiveness.

“I’m sure (ShotSpotter) is happy with the data but they weren’t aware we were doing this.”

City officials have another year before any decisions have to be made on picking up the tab for the program going forward and there have been legitimate concerns.

The ACLU for one has been critical that ShotSpotter is surveillance technology used primarily in communities of color.

Police say the area covered by ShotSpotter simply had the most reports of gunfire.

Anyhow, two years in — the report is based on 18 months worth of data — if police response time is less than 5 minutes, fewer officers were needed to locate where (or if) a gun was fired and assaults have decreased, then extending the use of a high-tech program is worth discussion.

“We want to be able to make an informed decision at the 3-year mark,” Gauldin said. “I don’t have the authority to make that decision, though.”

But if she did?

“Technology is expensive but if that was a member of my family .. how do you put a price on a life?,” she said.

Casinos and contributions

GREENSBORO - While word that politicians who once opposed a state-run lottery would support more casinos in North Carolina was slightly surprising, the fact that money changed hands most certainly was not.

In discussing last week the state’s proposed $30 billion budget, House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, and Senate leader Phil Berger, R-Rockingham, made it known that negotiations over proposals for $1.5 billion of state-regulated casinos are underway.

(A draft bill would allow three, maybe four, casinos in economically distressed communities and counties including … Rockingham.)

Interesting.

Set aside the evolution of the thinking about gambling — opposition used to be reflexive — and focus for now on the money.

A story in the News & Record shows that casino developers opened wallets in 2022 to shower campaign contributions on some of those same politicians with the power to make the developers a fat pile of cash.

Joseph Weinberg, the CEO of Cordish Gaming Group and Cordish Global Cities Entertainment, contributed $5,600 — the maximum allowed that year — to Berger’s campaign in November 2022, campaign-finance records show.

Seven other state legislators also received money from executives and others connected to Cordish companies including Rep. Kyle Hall, R-Forsyth/Stokes, who took in $2,500.

Giving money to political campaigns is by no means illegal; the U.S. Supreme Court has called it a First Amendment issue.

Free-flowing cash, it would seem, is free speech.