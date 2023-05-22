NORTH WILKESBORO — Boy the weekend went fast …92.6 mph, the average for 200 laps, to be exact.

The lobbying on all levels began long before groggy race fans woke up in campers and tents this morning to deal with sunburns and well-earned hangovers during NASCAR’s long-awaited return to its spiritual home.

Fans who made the pilgrimage up U.S. 421, merchants who’d sold them food and souvenirs and construction workers whose sweat made it possible all had thoughts — pleas really — on the $18 million question.

Now what?

NASCAR’s All-Star Weekend, as foreshadowed by the thousands who turned out in the dog days last August to take in a small circuit dry run around a speedway that was only partially restored, was a huge success no matter the yardstick.

Nearly 30,000 people — with wallets they were more than willing to crack open — filled grandstands. Photos (and video) of the grand old North Wilkesboro Speedway, framed by the Brushy Mountains, made visionaries of those who’d pushed so hard to bring it back.

“I just thought it was a good idea for so many reasons,” said Dale Earnhardt Jr. during pre-race coverage on the FS1 network Sunday night.

Earnhardt Jr. in particular had been lobbying hard for the return. On the broadcast, he rapidly ticked off his list.

Honoring the roots of stockcar racing naturally appears near the top. The economic impact — estimated by pleased-as-punch elected officials to top some $50 million — matters.

For the sport itself, aggressive racing on shorter tracks carries fan appeal. Being close to the Mooresville/Lake Norman home base of many teams and drivers — “It’s 40 minutes from the house,” Junior said — counts, too.

“All of that tells me there is a plan beyond tonight,” Earnhardt Jr. said. “That’s what’s important to me.”

Fans, too.

“I just can’t see them spending that kind of money and not having racing,” said fan Richard Eudy after a quick run into a convenience store in Yadkinville right off U.S. 421. “Our tax dollars are paying for it.”

He’s right about that.

Raleigh politicians directed $45 million of the state’s $5.7 billion share of COVID relief funds to tracks on the theory that racing is a key industry and linchpin in tourism spending.

Some $30 million went to tracks in North Wilkesboro, Rockingham and Charlotte that have hosted NASCAR. The rest of that went to local tracks and drag strips that lost out during the shutdown.

($18 million of the $45 million went to North Wilkesboro. Millions more in state and local tax money followed the initial investment.)

Still, the question hovers: Now what?

During his personal victory lap last week, Gov. Roy Cooper publicly floated the idea that the All-Star Race might join a rotation similar to the way the U.S. Golf Association moves the U.S. Open between courses.

Others had more pragmatic (and immediately) doable thoughts.

“Obviously, long term, I’d like to see Cup racing back,” said Adam Steele of Statesville. “For the immediate future, I think we’ll probably see truck racing and maybe the Infinity series.”

During the build-up, Marcus Smith, the chief executive officer of Speedway Motorsports, and Cooper, talked up concerts and car shows.

Perhaps that small-ball, alternate-use chat amounted to tamping down sky-high expectations or a ruse to deflect attention from a plan already in the works.

It’s difficult to imagine that elected officials, despite the aw-shucks congratulatory backslapping playing out in front of the cameras, would commit the kind of public investment needed to rebuild a privately owned venue without at least an implied quid-pro-quo in mind.

Ultimately, though, all the arm-twisting and backroom bargaining comes down to NASCAR and track owners such as Marcus Smith.

“There's definitely a future for North Wilkesboro Speedway,” Smith said. “When we talked with the governor early on about this opportunity, we were very clear this isn’t just about the NASCAR All-Star Race. It’s about reviving this property to be a multi-dimensional entertainment venue for the region. So, we’re fielding calls and thinking about ideas of different things.

“Of course, I’m getting a lot of questions, ‘Are we going to NASCAR back here and the years to come?’ And I think the answer is yes, but I can’t confirm it yet because we’re still working on next year’s schedule. But a full grandstand is certainly a very powerful statement.”

T-shirts and hats?

The eggheads, editors and experts called upon in yet another “livability poll” cited Winston-Salem’s ability to hang onto a “small-town feel” while achieving “slow and steady growth."

U.S. News & World Report, which regularly cranks out these sorts of listicles ranking cities and universities, ranked Winston-Salem at number 41 on another list of the top 150 places to live in the United States and its territories.

Among other North Carolina cities, Greensboro clocked in at number 72, Raleigh/Durham at No. 3, Charlotte at No. 8, Hickory (25) and Asheville (29).

The magazine rated cities in value of living, quality of life, job market, desirability and net migration. (Hey now. We’re not geese.)

Still, making the list counts for something.

Whether the rankings are a back-handed compliment or fodder for a Chamber of Commerce campaign remains to be seen.

Raleigh and Durham might prefer not be conjoined. One imagines Charlotte being less than pleased about being five spots behind the Triangle twins and Asheville, awash in beer money, being oblivious and Greensboro trying to figure out whether a slogan touting a top 50th percent finish would fit on hats and t-shirts.