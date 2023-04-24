Happy Monday. At least the airwaves are safe — for now.

To the surprise of virtually no one, bombastic Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson officially waded this weekend into the governor’s race.

Robinson, perhaps best known for bashing gay people, has been telegraphing for years his entry into the Republican primary.

If you know, here’s a reminder of what Robinson brings to civic discourse. And if you don’t, it’ll tell you what you need to know.

At an appearance in November 2021 at Winston-Salem’s Berean Baptist Church, Robinson compared gay people to “what the cows leave behind” as well as “maggots and flies,” adding that all of those things serve a purpose in the natural world.

“If homosexuality is of God, what purpose does it serve? What does it make? What does it create? It creates nothing,” Robinson told the congregation.

(I remember clearly the occasion and subsequent videos culled from a livestream of the service. I'd planned to attend but woke up with what turned out to be a rough case of COVID-19. Sitting elbow-to-elbow with a church full of anti-vaxxers opposed to mask mandates didn’t seem very ... Christian.)

Anyhow, reading about Robinson’s run caused a moment of remembrance for … Vernon Robinson, former Winston-Salem city councilman, perpetual far right-wing candidate for Congress and a prolific conservative fundraising machine.

Locals could always tell when Vernon was preparing for a campaign; he'd appear more frequently in the mornings at the William G. White YMCA in the West End.

By today’s low-ball, low-bar standards, Vernon Robinson should be considered a visionary, a role model for Mark Robinson and by that measure, a political trailblazer.

Never mind that the trail led to a pig sty of hate and divisiveness; in today’s climate, that wins GOP primary elections.

Vernon, recall, had a one-ton granite monument etched with the Ten Commandments and his name dropped in front of City Hall in 2004. He billed himself as the “black Jesse Helms” and set himself at the head (rear?) of the pack by attacking same-sex marriage, feminists and Hispanics.

He accused a Democratic rival of seeking to make America “nothing but one big fiesta for illegal immigrants and homosexuals.”

While Vernon Robinson isn’t a blood relative of Mark Robinson, the similarities are difficult to ignore. Large African American men making names for themselves in the GOP with bombast and disdain.

Vernon never managed a win in either a statewide or Congressional campaign. But boy, did he make an impression.

Probably just a coincidence

WINSTON-SALEM — While we’re on about candidates for governor, it’s worth noting that Attorney General Josh Stein is scheduled to be in Winston-Salem later this morning.

The attorney general, an announced Democratic candidate for governor, will participate in a roundtable discussion with Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough and state Rep. John Faircloth, a former High Point police chief, about ways to deal with a chronic shortage of police officers.

As the state’s highest ranking law-enforcement official, Stein’s day job description makes sense for such a gathering.

But if the AG — “aspiring governor” in some quarters — manages camera time talking up law-and-order with a very popular Democratic sheriff in an urban county he’ll need to win if he hopes to slide over to Gov. Roy Cooper’s seat, all the better for his campaign — and the fundraising/dialing for dollars any serious candidate must do.